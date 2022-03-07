Muscatine Supervisors create emergency planning committee

MUSCATINE — A new committee will now serve Muscatine County by helping keep the community informed during emergency situations.

On Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of the Muscatine County Emergency Planning Committee. MUSCOM Manager Chris Jasper said the county emergency Management Commission had discussed getting the committee going in October 2021. It will be responsible for the implementation of the Emergency Community Right to Know Act.

“Since much of that has been inactive for many years, we are basically starting over from scratch,” Jasper said. “The state requires a resolution to start the committee again.”

He said industries that worked with certain chemicals had to submit a annual report to the state regarding hazardous chemicals on-site. The act covers suppliers and not individual operators.

The committee would look at the reports and determine the county’s response in the event of a hazardous chemical emergency. They would also update the plan annually.

Once the committee is formed, Jasper said it would have to meet monthly for a few months to work out such things as bylaws and emergency plans.

Jasper said 11 groups would submit reports and each would have a representative on the committee. He has already spoken with several of the groups about that.

“This is our voting membership — someone from these 11 different categories,” he said. “If we need to expand on that in a year or so and add voting members we certainly could do that.”

Supervisor Jeff Sorenson was named to represent the board on the committee, with Supervisor Santos Saucedo as his back-up.

The supervisors also approved two projects from the Muscatine County Historical Society. The first project is receiving an Iowa Department of Natural Affairs grant to explore putting the Benjamin F and Susan M. Nichols House on the National Register of Historic Places. The total project is $4,200 with a $500 match required, which the owners of the house have paid.

The other project addresses issues with structural problems at the amphitheater on the Muscatine County Fairgrounds in West Liberty. Society President Lynn Pruitt said there was a need for investigation before an overall plan for improvement could be done, and this project would cover that. A grant for $9,600 was received, and $6,400 was pledged by the Muscatine County Fair Board. The project will cover investigation and structural engineering, and the society will be soliciting a consultant.

Pruitt also told the supervisors the society had been given a $1,970 grant to add a historic marker at the historic Muscatine County Jail to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the State of Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0