Muscatine supervisors declare county attorney's office private

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Attorney’s Office is no longer considered open to the public.

The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Monday declaring any part of the office past the front transaction counter as private, and also decided videoing or making other electric recordings is no longer allowed.

During Monday's supervisors meeting, county administrator Nancy Schreiber said there had been a few instances recently where someone tried to take video recordings of the interior of the office. There is quite a bit of confidential material in the county attorney’s office, including potential crime victims who may be conferring with an attorney, she said. County attorney Jim Barry had wanted to make the request but had a conflict at the county courthouse, she added.

“After some discussion, we feel that with witnesses, victims and that sort of thing that are in that area, Jim would prefer you pass this resolution that there is no videotaping and specifically designate it a non-public area,” she said.

All supervisors present voted in favor of the resolution. Supervisor Nathan Mather was absent.

Supervisor Santos Saucedo asked if the county attorney would be responsible for putting up signs informing the public of the restricted areas. Schreiber said he would.

The resolution said the entire inside office had been made non-public to provide a reasonable restriction to public access that would also allow employees and others to work efficiently and protect sensitive materials. Access and videoing will only be allowed by invitation of appropriate county personnel to conduct official business.

