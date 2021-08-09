Muscatine supervisors delay shooting range discussion until Aug. 16

MUSCATINE — Discussions on a proposed shooting range for county law enforcement was postponed until the Muscatine County Supervisors’ Aug. 16 meeting after Muscatine Police Investigator Tony Kies was unable to attend Monday’s meeting.

During the meeting Sheriff Quinn Riess asked the supervisors to delay discussion on the range for another week. The discussion had originally been on the Aug. 2 agenda, but Riess was unable to attend. He said some work had been done since the sheriff’s office and the police department brought the proposal of a shooting range in the county for law enforcement to train on to the board earlier this year.

“The city put out an RIP (Request for proposal) and they got about half a dozen companies that expressed interest,” Riess said. “We went through those and decided on one, and that’s where it stopped. That is kind of where we are at now.”

Riess commented that Kies had a fair amount of the information the pair planned to present to the supervisors. The issue will be put on the Aug. 16 agenda.