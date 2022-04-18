Muscatine supervisors discuss Cedar River flood areas for watershed plan

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Watershed Plan for flood mitigation is almost finished, Muscatine County Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas told the Muscatine County Supervisors on Monday.

During the regular County Board of Supervisors meeting, Furnas said several mitigation areas and areas of flood concern had been identified and the state had asked counties to identify potential project sites.

He said the “finishing touches” were being put on the plan and the county had been asked to identify potential flood mitigation areas. These are the top areas of concern where the county has suffered flood or storm damage in the past, which makes going after grant funding to aid the areas easier.

“You want to identify areas of concern in your plan, so when you go for funding they are substantiated by study, they are substantiated by history and identified locally as areas you want funding for,” he said.

The Lower Cedar River Watershed Management Agency contracted with FYRA Engineering and the East Central Iowa Council of Governments to complete the Watershed Management Plan for the lower Cedar River. A plan is a tool used to identify and prioritize areas within the Lower Cedar River watershed as potential project areas. Projects may include such things as water quality, flood mitigation and streambank stabilization.

He said the study might also help identify potential mitigation efforts. Supervisor Scott Sauer said the areas needed to be identified for any kind of work to move forward.

Supervisor Santos Saucedo asked how the areas were being identified. Furnas said the contractor used all kinds of techniques, from history to USGS data. In this case, the contractor is just asking the county where they have had problems in the past.

The supervisors chose Cedar View, Edgewater and Hoot Owl Junction.

Furnas also presented the supervisors with a change order for the project to renovate the county attorney’s office at a cost of $973. The supervisors unanimously approved the request. He explained the county attorney’s staff had requested an exit through the back that had been scheduled to be carpeted. The county attorney’s staff has asked that it be tiled.

