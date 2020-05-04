Muscatine Supervisors discuss hiring Alan Ostergren as consultant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — While Muscatine County continues to interview candidates to appoint as interim county attorney after Alan Ostergren resignation took effect Friday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will continue to use Ostergren as a consultant.

During the regular meeting Monday, the supervisors discussed entering a contract with Ostergren for as-needed county attorney work. The contract was not approved, as several issues with the wording were found. The supervisors reached a consensus to continue working with Ostergren pending negotiations. Supervisor Nathan Mather, also an attorney, said he would go over the proposed contract and return it to the board and Ostergren.

“There are a number of items he has always personally handled and will continue to do that,” supervisor Jeff Sorensen said. “Old cases where we get paperwork filed the county has to respond to and deal with. I think it would be unrealistic to ask someone new in the role to deal with that. Also, just general day to day guidance.”

Currently the first assistant county attorney is acting as county attorney until the appointment process is complete. The selection committee may have a candidate to recommend during the May 11 supervisors meeting.