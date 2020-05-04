Muscatine Supervisors discuss hiring Alan Ostergren as consultant

MUSCATINE — While Muscatine County continues to interview candidates to appoint as interim county attorney after Alan Ostergren resignation took effect Friday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will continue to use Ostergren as a consultant.
During the regular meeting Monday, the supervisors discussed entering a contract with Ostergren for as-needed county attorney work. The contract was not approved, as several issues with the wording were found. The supervisors reached a consensus to continue working with Ostergren pending negotiations. Supervisor Nathan Mather, also an attorney, said he would go over the proposed contract and return it to the board and Ostergren.
“There are a number of items he has always personally handled and will continue to do that,” supervisor Jeff Sorensen said. “Old cases where we get paperwork filed the county has to respond to and deal with. I think it would be unrealistic to ask someone new in the role to deal with that. Also, just general day to day guidance.”
Currently the first assistant county attorney is acting as county attorney until the appointment process is complete. The selection committee may have a candidate to recommend during the May 11 supervisors meeting.
The contract states Ostergren would get $4,000 per month for the services. Nancy Schreiber, director of administrative services, said Ostergren had told her it would be appropriate to pay his fees from the contract out of the fines collection program. Sorensen also said it’s a monthly agreement and the contract can be terminated once a new county attorney is appointed. The contract automatically renews unless notice is given by the new county attorney before the 15th of the month.
Mather said some of the changes would include the incoming county attorney being able to renegotiate the fee structure based on the workload. Even without the contract being approved, the board gave consensus that when an agreement is approved, the time between May 5 and when the agreement is reached is prorated in case Ostergren’s services are needed in that time.
Supervisor candidates Edward Askew and Henry Marquard both criticized the proposal. Askew said the agreement is premature unless the acting county attorney requests the county solicit the help of “an elected official who resigned from office.” Marquard criticized the board’s advertising for the open position by not requesting the Muscatine County Bar Association to circulate an announcement. He also commented the state attorney’s office is available to help new county attorneys.
“Frankly, I would submit that if you hire a county attorney who needs a lot of services, I think you hired the wrong person,” Marquard said.
Mather said he had spoken with several members of the bar association and they had all been aware Ostergren was leaving and knew the position was coming open.
Schreiber also commented that by law the county needs to appoint a county attorney by May 13. She said if a county attorney is not appointed, due to laws governing the filling of the vacant office, the process would have to start over.
