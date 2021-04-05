Muscatine Supervisors hear objections to hog confinement plan

MUSCATINE — An application to construct a new hog confinement building outside of West Liberty met with opposition Monday as the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors listened to objections to the building during a public hearing.
The supervisors approved the findings of Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas that the plan met the criteria established by the state’s Master Matrix and moved the application to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The application, submitted by Wapsie Prairie LLC would construct a 285-feet by 71-feet swine finishing barn with a total capacity of 2,500 head. The building will join an existing finishing barn of the same size and capacity. No close residences are reported. The county is required to conduct an evaluation to every construction permit using the Master Matrix.
“We built this last building half a mile off the road to be socially acceptable,” owner Mike Deahr said. “That is about a $30,000 extra expense I had put in. We have a history — my family — we have not had any major issues at multiple confinement sites we own.”
Supervisor Doug Holliday agreed, saying he lives near the site and had never had any problems. He also said Deahr is respected in the community.
During public comment Janice Noll spoke against the confinement, questioning several of the results of the Master Matrix outcome. According to the results, the application got 470 of a possible 880 points, with 440 being the minimum to be approved. Deahr said his family had worked to get a high score and that usually people building confinements stop making changes once the minimum requirement is reached.
Freedom Malik-Roberts, the removal energy advocate and humane policy volunteer for Muscatine County also questioned the results, as well as the appropriateness of the Master Matrix to determine if confinements should be built. During the discussion, Deahr asked several questions about the objections, saying if something was wrong he wanted to fix it.
Deahr said the manure created by the confinement is injected as fertilizer. He said this was more closely monitored than farmers who buy commercial fertilizer.
“I have sat on a state board and I can tell you everyone is trying to be better,” Deahr said.
During the discussion, supervisor Santos Saucedo discussed how the Master Matrix was calculated with Furnas.