Muscatine Supervisors hear objections to hog confinement plan

MUSCATINE — An application to construct a new hog confinement building outside of West Liberty met with opposition Monday as the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors listened to objections to the building during a public hearing.

The supervisors approved the findings of Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas that the plan met the criteria established by the state’s Master Matrix and moved the application to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The application, submitted by Wapsie Prairie LLC would construct a 285-feet by 71-feet swine finishing barn with a total capacity of 2,500 head. The building will join an existing finishing barn of the same size and capacity. No close residences are reported. The county is required to conduct an evaluation to every construction permit using the Master Matrix.

“We built this last building half a mile off the road to be socially acceptable,” owner Mike Deahr said. “That is about a $30,000 extra expense I had put in. We have a history — my family — we have not had any major issues at multiple confinement sites we own.”

Supervisor Doug Holliday agreed, saying he lives near the site and had never had any problems. He also said Deahr is respected in the community.