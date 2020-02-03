{{featured_button_text}}
The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors held its weekly meeting Monday morning. During the meeting, the supervisors approved the first reading of a request to rezone two acres in Fruitland Township from commercial to residential; approved the purchase of a tractor/trailer for the county's engineering department; canvassed the Levee District 17 election; and appointed Lynn Ochiltree to fill a vacancy on the Muscatine County Historical Preservation Commission. 

