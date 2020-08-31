Muscatine Supervisors OK fairground funding during Monday meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Even though the Muscatine County Fair was canceled — at least the physical one — the fairgrounds have been busy and there are many plans for the grounds between now and fair week 2021.

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved unanimously to release $40,000 which had been allocated for operational expenses of the annual Muscatine County Fair. The fair was not held in a face-to-face manner this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That decision was not made lightly,” fair manager Kelsey Morris said. “We did have a virtual fair to help our sponsors and to stay on track for upcoming fairs.”

She said during what would have been fair week, there were stock car races and an afternoon of harness racing, both big events to help with cash flow. Fair expenses are 51% lower than last year Morris reported, however revenues are also down 35% because the fair was not held. She also said the fair has paid off 12% of its debt over the year.

Morris also said the Muscatine Fairgrounds closed for a few months because of COVID-19 but has since reopened and the buildings have been rented out frequently. She also said a project was being done in the grandstands to help save money on the cost of insurance.