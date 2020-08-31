 Skip to main content
Muscatine Supervisors OK fairground funding during Monday meeting
Muscatine Supervisors OK fairground funding during Monday meeting

Fairgrounds- entrance

A new entrance and ticket booth will greet visitors of the Muscatine County Fair when it opens July 19. 

 BETH VAN ZANDT/MUSCATINE JOURNAL

MUSCATINE — Even though the Muscatine County Fair was canceled — at least the physical one — the fairgrounds have been busy and there are many plans for the grounds between now and fair week 2021.

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved unanimously to release $40,000 which had been allocated for operational expenses of the annual Muscatine County Fair. The fair was not held in a face-to-face manner this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That decision was not made lightly,” fair manager Kelsey Morris said. “We did have a virtual fair to help our sponsors and to stay on track for upcoming fairs.”

She said during what would have been fair week, there were stock car races and an afternoon of harness racing, both big events to help with cash flow. Fair expenses are 51% lower than last year Morris reported, however revenues are also down 35% because the fair was not held. She also said the fair has paid off 12% of its debt over the year.

Morris also said the Muscatine Fairgrounds closed for a few months because of COVID-19 but has since reopened and the buildings have been rented out frequently. She also said a project was being done in the grandstands to help save money on the cost of insurance.

Several fundraisers are being planned to help fund the fairgrounds between now and fair 2021. Morris says a lot of thought is going into how they will be held safely.

Morris reported storage numbers are up and rentals were up for the first part of 2020 before the state was closed due to COVID-19. She hoped people will soon feel comfortable having events at the fairgrounds.

“Things were really rolling and then all of a sudden COVID-19 hit and things just stopped,” she said.

Supervisor Nathan Mather said the county originally began giving money to the fairgrounds because the fairgrounds had struggled financially. He said he did not know how the fairgrounds have done so well in the current environment. He said the people working with the fairgrounds have shown excellent initiative at turning financial problems around.

Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said large venues were a difficulty in Muscatine and the county is lucky to have the fairgrounds.

