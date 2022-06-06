Muscatine Supervisors OK feeder operation; Iowa Department of Natural Resources to make final decision

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to recommend the approval of a feeder confinement operation construction permit request from JDSD Farms LLC in Wapsipiniconic Township.

No comments were made during a public hearing, and no written comments had been made to the board. Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas had completed a copy of the state Master Matrix on the project and found it meets the criteria for approval. He said Muscatine County was one of several counties that elected to participate in the Master Matrix program, and any time a livestock producer applies for a building permit for a facility that will contain over 1,000 animals, they are required to go through the process.

“The scoring has received the minimum required total score as well as the minimum required scores in the three subcategories very easily,” Furnas said. “It is quite isolated from any other houses or any other facilities.”

The board will send a letter of recommendation to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for final approval.

The three proposed barns will contain about 7,500 head, Furnas said. He also said the nearest neighbor was more than half a mile away.

During questions from the board, Furnas said the county doesn’t oversee constructions of this type because agricultural buildings are exempt from county building codes and state codes govern the construction. He said the DNR oversaw construction. He said there were ongoing requirements for sampling the facilities to ensure there was no leakage.

The facility will be constructed on a road the county recently vacated, Supervisor Doug Holiday said, so the area is isolated. Supervisor Nathan Mather asked if there were any worries about road damage because of increased traffic. Furnas said the roads leading in were fully paved and capable of withstanding the traffic.

