Muscatine supervisors support West Liberty Foods expansion

MUSCATINE — There was little discussion Monday morning before the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved its support for West Liberty Foods LLC’s application for a federal grant to construct a new facility.

During Monday’s regular meeting the supervisors gave approval to issue a letter of support for West Liberty Foods to seek a $25 million United States Department of Agriculture meat/poultry processing expansion grant to help offset the cost of the projected $100 million facility with $50 million of additional equipment, although supervisor Santos Saucedo referred to it as a $178 million facility. He also said the new facility would have an estimated $7.1 billion impact on the local economy over several years.

“The plan, long term, would be to do a swap for the existing 23 acres and the city would take on the location where the facility is located currently,” he said. “The new facility would be just right inside the city toward the county in the new industrial park.”

On May 4, West Liberty Foods publicly announced the intention to proceed with the project during a West Liberty City Council meeting in which it offered to give the 23-acre lot the current facility sits on to the city in exchange for public financing. Saucedo said there would be other exciting developments with the project in the next few months.

During its meeting with the West Liberty City Council, West Liberty Foods officials said the company has outgrown the facility that has served as its home since 1943. West Liberty Foods raises about 5 million turkeys annually. Iowa ranks seventh in turkey production, and West Liberty Foods provides 40% of the turkeys produced. The plant employs about 900 workers, a number that would increase to 1,100 with the new plant. An estimated 393 residents of West Liberty work at the plant, which makes about $659 million annually and has about a $55 million payroll.

The company is looking at several 25-acre lots in and near West Liberty to construct the new facility. It is expected to be about 200,000 square feet and have many new additions that would make it the “greenest and cleanest” protein facility on the country. The facility would be carbon neutral and use an anaerobic digestion process to turn methane into electricity. It will also have solar panels and a wind turbine to provide green energy.

The project has been in the works for about 10 years. It is moving forward because the company feels it can raise the money for the new facility. The existing plant is unable to expand because of its location. The move promises to include many benefits to the area, including increased property values and possibly additional housing in the city.

Supervisors Jeff Sorenson said during the time he had held office many people had asked him why the county funded economic development.

“This is a classic example with a $7.1 billion impact,” he said. “That is why the county would help.”

