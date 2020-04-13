Muscatine Supervisors to appoint attorney due to COVID-19 outbreak

MUSCATINE — While most of the Muscatine County supervisors indicated they wanted a special election to fill the position of county attorney that Alan Ostergren will vacate at the end of the month, the COVID-19 pandemic would make an election difficult.
During the regular board of supervisors meeting Monday, the board reached a consensus to appoint a county attorney to serve until the Nov. 3 general election. The alternative would have been to call for a special election that would have been held no sooner than July 7. Already the Iowa Secretary of State’s office is sending absentee ballot request forms to all Iowa residents with the hope most people will vote absentee in the June 4 primary election. For the public to call for a special election within 14 days of the appointment, 1,499 signatures would have to be collected.
“We’re seeing issues in Wisconsin about holding elections in these circumstances,” supervisor Nathan Mather said. “I have no idea what the cost would be, but it’s probably not insignificant. To me, we are looking at just a few months until the general election.”
The supervisors also voted to accept Ostergren’s letter of resignation. Ostergren announced that he is resigning as of May 1 to take a new position. Two years remain of his term. Whoever wins the November election will fill out the remainder of the term.
County auditor Leslie Soule said work is being done at the Iowa Attorney General’s office regarding COVID-19 and the election. She said tentatively if the parties wanted to be involved in the elections, they would have to reconvene conventions before the election and nominate someone to be on the ballot. Soule said if the special election was held, the only way a candidate could get a name on the ballot would be to reconvene earlier and get 250 signatures for a candidate to be placed on the ballot.
If a special election was set on July 7, the deadline to submit signatures to be on the ballot would have to be submitted 25 days before the election. The supervisors also questioned how signatures could be collected while most people are sheltering at home and being encouraged not to come into direct contact with other people.
Soule commented the general election would cost about $60,000, but she felt a special election would cost less.
“We have to do the general election anyway and it is just one office to add, which is a minor amount of programming,” Soule said.
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said with appointment, the candidate must be a resident of the county at the time of appointment. The supervisors could decide on a candidate earlier, but the candidate could not be appointed until May 2.
Sorensen said Ostergren had not made a recommendation, saying it is the board’s decision. He said there are attorneys currently on the offices’ staff who may be interested.
The supervisors will begin seeking applications from attorneys who are interested in filling the role. Sorensen wondered if the county would get many applications, as an attorney could be nominated to the position in May and then have to leave after the general election.
