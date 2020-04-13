Muscatine Supervisors to appoint attorney due to COVID-19 outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — While most of the Muscatine County supervisors indicated they wanted a special election to fill the position of county attorney that Alan Ostergren will vacate at the end of the month, the COVID-19 pandemic would make an election difficult.

During the regular board of supervisors meeting Monday, the board reached a consensus to appoint a county attorney to serve until the Nov. 3 general election. The alternative would have been to call for a special election that would have been held no sooner than July 7. Already the Iowa Secretary of State’s office is sending absentee ballot request forms to all Iowa residents with the hope most people will vote absentee in the June 4 primary election. For the public to call for a special election within 14 days of the appointment, 1,499 signatures would have to be collected.

“We’re seeing issues in Wisconsin about holding elections in these circumstances,” supervisor Nathan Mather said. “I have no idea what the cost would be, but it’s probably not insignificant. To me, we are looking at just a few months until the general election.”

The supervisors also voted to accept Ostergren’s letter of resignation. Ostergren announced that he is resigning as of May 1 to take a new position. Two years remain of his term. Whoever wins the November election will fill out the remainder of the term.