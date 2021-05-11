 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Association virtual meeting May 17
0 comments
top story

Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Association virtual meeting May 17

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Association meeting

The annual meeting of the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Association will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

 CONTRIBUTED

The annual meeting of the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Association will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The address for the meeting is meet.google.com/fht-dave-sco.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All orchestra members, volunteers, fine arts subscribers, and orchestra patron members are eligible to attend. The nominating committee will place bids for directors of the association. Nominations may also be made from the floor. Each member present will have one vote.

The Association meeting will be followed immediately by the meeting of the board of directors. Officers of the board will be elected during this meeting and the regular business of the board will continue.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Renewable energy ordinance changes pass first reading
Local

Renewable energy ordinance changes pass first reading

  • Updated

The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved the first reading of changes to the county zoning codes and a comprehensive plan to accommodate utility-scale alternative and renewable energy production.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News