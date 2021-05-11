Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Association virtual meeting May 17

The annual meeting of the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Association will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The address for the meeting is meet.google.com/fht-dave-sco.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All orchestra members, volunteers, fine arts subscribers, and orchestra patron members are eligible to attend. The nominating committee will place bids for directors of the association. Nominations may also be made from the floor. Each member present will have one vote.

The Association meeting will be followed immediately by the meeting of the board of directors. Officers of the board will be elected during this meeting and the regular business of the board will continue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0