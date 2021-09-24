Muscatine Symphony Orchestra celebrates 20 years with upcoming MasterWorks series

MUSCATINE – In 1991, the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra performed its first concert. Now, 20 years later, the orchestra plans on doing all they can to make its anniversary concert season the best it can be.
On Saturday, October 9, the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will begin its 2021-2022 MasterWorks season, a series that is expected to include many talented guest artists alongside memorable and enjoyable concert pieces as a means to celebrate this momentous platinum anniversary.
“We are incredibly excited about being able to perform our MasterWorks concerts in front of our live audiences again,” Maestro Brian Dollinger said, “We had the opportunity to perform outside along the riverfront for the July 4th activities, and that was very special for everyone, but being inside and on a concert stage is a totally different experience that has been sorely missing for far too long.”
Dollinger added that with the symphony orchestra’s new performance space, he expects audiences to not only enjoy being back in a concert venue, but to also enjoy the enhancing acoustics as they listen to “uplifting, invigorating music that will surely strike a tone with everyone!”
For this first concert, the symphony will feature the duet “Sinfonia Concertante for Double Bass and Viola” by Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf. As the title implies, this piece shines a spotlight on the viola and double bass, two instruments that Dollinger considers to be the “unsung heroes” of the orchestra.
While he will still fill the role of conductor, Dollinger will also be acting as one of the two soloists for the Sinfonia Concertante piece. Dollinger will be playing the double bass with the second soloist, Istvan Szabo on the violin.
“I’m really excited about performing as a soloist, as it has been a number of years since I last performed,” Dollinger said, “The work is even more special because it is a duet with Istvan, a good friend and colleague of mine. Being able to make such fun music with a great musician like him is a treat for me as well as the audience.”
The October 9 concert, aptly titled “Together Again”, will also feature pieces from Hummel, Haydn and Mozart. Through these classics, Dollinger said that he hopes he and the orchestra can provide a much-needed escape for residents who may still be feeling the drain of the pandemic. For him, the best way to bring hope and love to his community is through music.
Other special guests expected to be found throughout this year’s MasterWorks series include violinist Sirena Huang, vocalist Jason Richard, pianist Marian Lee, and the QC-area Josh Duffee Big Band. Additionally, the symphony orchestra is planning a special Gala Fundraising Event in January called “First You Dream” at the grand ballroom of the Merrill Hotel. This event will feature a performance from Broadway performer Allison Blackwell alongside music performed from the symphony.
Looking back on the symphony’s 20 years, Dollinger considered the most amazing thing about its history would be the fact that, despite many ups and downs (and even a global pandemic), the Muscatine Community has continued supporting the symphony and its performers, assuring that they can continue holding concerts for many more years to come.
“A community the size of Muscatine having a symphony orchestra that performs annually with seven different concerts is really a rarity,” Dollinger said, “I also can’t believe that this will be my 18th season as the orchestra’s music director and conductor. What an adventure for me this has been.”
To purchase tickets for any of this year’s MasterWorks concerts or for more information on the 2021-2022 season, visit https://muscatinesymphony.org. All concerts, both from the previous and the upcoming seasons, will continue to be available on the symphony’s YouTube page for free viewing.