Muscatine Symphony Orchestra celebrates 20 years with upcoming MasterWorks series

While he will still fill the role of conductor, Dollinger will also be acting as one of the two soloists for the Sinfonia Concertante piece. Dollinger will be playing the double bass with the second soloist, Istvan Szabo on the violin.

“I’m really excited about performing as a soloist, as it has been a number of years since I last performed,” Dollinger said, “The work is even more special because it is a duet with Istvan, a good friend and colleague of mine. Being able to make such fun music with a great musician like him is a treat for me as well as the audience.”

The October 9 concert, aptly titled “Together Again”, will also feature pieces from Hummel, Haydn and Mozart. Through these classics, Dollinger said that he hopes he and the orchestra can provide a much-needed escape for residents who may still be feeling the drain of the pandemic. For him, the best way to bring hope and love to his community is through music.