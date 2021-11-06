Muscatine Symphony orchestra plans for upcoming performances throughout winter

MUSCATINE – Winter will be filled with music, thanks to three upcoming concerts hosted by the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra. The music starts on Saturday, November 13, at 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church with the symphony’s second MasterWorks concert of the 2021-2022 season.
For this concert, the theme will be “Elegant Prowess”, and will feature Sirena Huang, international violinist and winner of the Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition. Huang, alongside the symphony orchestra, will be playing violin concerto by Felix Mendelssohn.
In a public statement, Huang said, “As a musician, we have the great privilege of getting a chance to know the most personal side of a composer. It’s always humbling to see how despite living in different times, or coming from a completely different background, I somehow still feel deeply connected to Mendelssohn... It really goes to show that music transcends boundaries, and it’s my deep hope that my listeners will be able to feel that same connectedness, too.”
“It is an incredible honor to be working with such an immense talent such as Ms. Huang,” Symphony conductor Brian Dollinger said, “From her incredible training background to the numerous competitions she has won to the caliber of orchestras that she has performed with, it is truly a boon to have her coming to our small community.”
The night then continues with the world premiere of the new Daniel Perttu’s piece, “Nimue and her Fairies”. Commissioned specifically for the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra, this piece was inspired by the stories of King Arthur and the fairy-like enchantress, Numue. Following this will be Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major to end that evening’s performance on a high note.
“This is the first work that the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra has commissioned from Mr. Perttu, and we are eager to bring it to life for the very first time,” Dollinger said, “He has a very extensive resume of high level orchestras and soloists who have done this very thing – bringing his musical compositions their first performance(s). What is great to see, is that he has a very active and successful career in academia while maintaining a prolific performance and composition schedule. A great combination.”
Dollinger added that with the symphony’s new venue at Wesley United, audience members can enjoy the sounds of the symphony through the great acoustics and atmosphere that this setting can provide.
“It is very different from our previous home at Central Middle School’s Auditorium. I really like the intimate feel of the space along with its acoustics,” he said.
Of course, the MasterWorks performance isn’t the only concert of the season. As always, the symphony plans to welcome in the holidays with a free performance, “Christmas with the Symphony”, on December 4.
Following this, on January 7, will be an additional concert, “First You Dream”, which will be hosted by the Merrill Hotel. This concert will feature a solo show performed by Broadway’s Allison Blackwell, who will be accompanied by Muscatine’s Cheryll Drake Ryder. Musicians from the Muscatine Symphony will also provide entertainment throughout the evening while guests enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvers, dinner, and dessert with coffee.
“Our January gala event will be very special for us, the Symphony, but for each and every person who attends,” Dollinger said, “A gala entails a number of logistics to make the event feel special, and I promise you, this will be a memorable occasion. Add in the phenomenal talent of Ms. Blackwell, and it starts to become the event of the year – and we’re just in January!”
For additional information on each of the concerts or to purchase tickets, visit the Symphony website at https://muscatinesymphony.org or call 563-264-2071.