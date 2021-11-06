Muscatine Symphony orchestra plans for upcoming performances throughout winter

The night then continues with the world premiere of the new Daniel Perttu’s piece, “Nimue and her Fairies”. Commissioned specifically for the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra, this piece was inspired by the stories of King Arthur and the fairy-like enchantress, Numue. Following this will be Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major to end that evening’s performance on a high note.

“This is the first work that the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra has commissioned from Mr. Perttu, and we are eager to bring it to life for the very first time,” Dollinger said, “He has a very extensive resume of high level orchestras and soloists who have done this very thing – bringing his musical compositions their first performance(s). What is great to see, is that he has a very active and successful career in academia while maintaining a prolific performance and composition schedule. A great combination.”

Dollinger added that with the symphony’s new venue at Wesley United, audience members can enjoy the sounds of the symphony through the great acoustics and atmosphere that this setting can provide.

“It is very different from our previous home at Central Middle School’s Auditorium. I really like the intimate feel of the space along with its acoustics,” he said.