Muscatine Symphony Orchestra to begin its latest performance season in October

MUSCATINE — With its latest season right around the corner, the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will soon make its grand return to the Wesley United Methodist Church stage.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will perform the first show of its 2022-2023 MasterWorks series, “Beauty and Grace Elevated,” featuring the ATLYS String Quartet as the show’s special guests.

“Coming back together to perform for our Muscatine neighbors is always exciting for us,” Maestro Brian Dollinger said. “This season, we have quite an array of music and guest artists that will surely strike a note with our audience members.”

For this first show, the featured pieces include Vaughn Williams’ “Fantasia on a theme of Thomas Tallis,” Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Elgar’s “Introduction and Allegro.” Dollinger called them a perfect balance of drive and energy.

Making the sound of these pieces complete will be the ATLYS String Quartet, an all-female group. Dollinger said that their presence at this first concert will provide an exciting and inspirational concert experience for not just the Symphony’s adult audience members but also all of the young girls who come to the performance.

“Showcasing these young talented women is a great way to kick off the season,” he said. “It’s unique, engaging … I think that the myriad of levels of an emotional journey the listeners will go on will certainly be enjoyable at the very least, memorable for sure.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the MasterWorks season, there was plenty that Dollinger was excited about — from the world premiere of a cello concerto in November that will be performed by Dollinger’s son, to a night featuring “storytelling” music, to a concert that is expected to bring Mozart’s horn concerto to life.

“World premieres, guest artists from around the country and a mix of engaging and entertaining music will truly be a great way to spend a few Saturday evenings throughout this year,” Dollinger continued.

To learn more about the upcoming MasterWorks concerts or to purchase tickets, residents can visit https://muscatinesymphony.org/.