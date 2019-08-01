{{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Auditions for the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 season will start at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St.

Musicians who play any symphonic instrument will be considered, but the symphony especially needs strings musicians.

Instrumentalists must reserve an audition time by calling the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Office at 563-288-6195 ext. 1608. Your message will be received and returned. Sheet music for the audition is available at the symphony's website, muscatinesymphony.org.

Information about the audition process is also available online. From the homepage select "Get Involved," then "Auditions and Rehearsals."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments