MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra is always looking to diversify and enlarge its crowd.
On Saturday at Central Middle School auditorium, the effort takes center stage with the winner from the 2019 Young Artist competition performing, and artwork done by Muscatine Community Schools students on display.
Saturday's concert is called "The Many Joys of Youth."
Elementary students from Muscatine will have their artwork, inspired by the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra’s performing of Curt Bryant’s “Dinosaurs: A Primeval Symphony” displayed in the lobby. Also, selected drawings and paintings will be shown during the performance.
Bryant’s symphony is being performed for the first time in Iowa Saturday, according to the Muscatine Symphony’s release.
“We would like to see a young audience at all of our concerts,” said the symphony's publicity chair, Kathy Kuhl. “ We hope that this particular concert will be a draw because we’ve got a featured young performer and because the elementary students throughout the Muscatine Community School District will have their art featured in the lobby and also in a presentation during the concert.”
But there is an effort to get more youth coming to the symphony, she said.
“This is a good concert for that because we have a young man with a lot of talent who is being featured as part of it,” Kuhl said, referring to Linn-Mar High School student Joel Peterson, who won the Young Artist competition.
A senior, Peterson started playing piano at age 3 and violin at age 6. He still plays both instruments and is also a vocalist. Joel is a four-year Iowa All-State Orchestra member and four-year Iowa All-State Chamber Orchestra member. Joel has been concertmaster and soloist while at Linn-Mar High School. He has performed with NEISTA honors orchestras, Cedar Rapids Metropolitan Honor Orchestra and Kennedy High School Honors Orchestra. He plans to study violin performance and music education in college.
The Young Artist competition is sponsored by the Howe Foundation.
Other works the orchestra will perform Saturday include Charles Gounod’s “Funeral March of a Marionette” and Franz Josef Haydn’s Symphony No. 100 in G major. According to the release, this work has held worldwide fame and position in symphony halls since its first performance in 1794. Its second movement launched the work’s instant popularity. Haydn is known as the father of the symphony, having created an enormous body of work.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Central Middle School auditorium, 901 Cedar St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, and the event is free for children and college students with ID.
