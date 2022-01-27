Muscatine Symphony Orchestra's Valentine's dinner and concert returns

MUSCATINE – A holiday tradition filled with great food and even better music is making a comeback next month.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will host a catered Valentine’s meal at the Geneva Country Club. Then, at 7 p.m., the Symphony Orchestra will perform at Wesley United Methodist Church.

“We are very excited to bring this annual event back to life after its cancellation last year,” Symphony Maestro Brian Dollinger said. “It will be a really great way to come in from the bitter cold and warm up our hearts and bodies this February.”

Dollinger said this concert is a fundraising event for the symphony. Through its partnership with Geneva Country Club, the symphony brings in money through ticket sales to help fund the rest of the year.

The event itself is something that Dollinger enjoys as well. This year's special guest performers are Josh Duffee and his Big Band with vocalist Jason Richards, who will sing Frank Sinatra’s biggest hits.

“Each time the symphony has joined forces with (Duffee) and his band, it really becomes a wild time for all in attendance. Really, it’s not something to let pass by,” Dollinger said.