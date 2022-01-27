Muscatine Symphony Orchestra's Valentine's dinner and concert returns

MUSCATINE – A holiday tradition filled with great food and even better music is making a comeback next month.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will host a catered Valentine’s meal at the Geneva Country Club. Then, at 7 p.m., the Symphony Orchestra will perform at Wesley United Methodist Church.
“We are very excited to bring this annual event back to life after its cancellation last year,” Symphony Maestro Brian Dollinger said. “It will be a really great way to come in from the bitter cold and warm up our hearts and bodies this February.”
Dollinger said this concert is a fundraising event for the symphony. Through its partnership with Geneva Country Club, the symphony brings in money through ticket sales to help fund the rest of the year.
The event itself is something that Dollinger enjoys as well. This year's special guest performers are Josh Duffee and his Big Band with vocalist Jason Richards, who will sing Frank Sinatra’s biggest hits.
“Each time the symphony has joined forces with (Duffee) and his band, it really becomes a wild time for all in attendance. Really, it’s not something to let pass by,” Dollinger said.
This concert is part of the Symphony’s 20th anniversary season, which started in September 2021. In January, the symphony teamed up with the Merrill Hotel to hold a special gala featuring a performance from a Broadway singer. Guests at the gala also had the opportunity to try a special beer, “Maestros Ale”, courtesy of Contrary Brewing.
Dollinger took a moment to thank the Merrill, Contrary Brewery and the Muscatine community at large for supporting the symphony during its 20th season.
“Celebrating the symphony’s 20th concert season has really been a great experience so far, but I’m personally looking forward to my 20th anniversary year in two years,” he said. “To be at the helm of a symphony orchestra for this length of time is a rarity and I feel blessed each and every time I get to make music right here in Muscatine.”
Tickets for the dinner and concert event cost $40 for season ticket holders and $50 for non-season holders. Concert-only tickets cost $15, and students are admitted free. For information visit www.muscatinesymphony.org.