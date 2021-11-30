Muscatine Symphony presents "Christmas with the Symphony"

MUSCATINE – The Christmas season isn’t complete without Christmas carols, and the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra is ready to provide.

The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual holiday performance, “Christmas with the Symphony," at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church.

The third performance of its landmark 20th anniversary season, the symphony will play a variety of classic and fan-favorite carols that are sure to ignite the Christmas spirit within anyone who attends. For symphony director Brian Dollinger, this concert is one of his favorite concerts of each season.

“Bringing all of the favorite holiday classics to warm up our community at the beginning of December is a lot of fun for me,” Dollinger said.

The Christmas concert will forgo the price of admission, and guests are instead asked to bring a donation with them. This can be in the form of either a new toy, canned or non-perishable food, or a monetary donation. All donations will go directly to the Salvation Army of Muscatine County. As an added bonus to the younger members of the audience, the Muscatine Literacy Coalition will give away free books to all kids who attend the concert.