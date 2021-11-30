Muscatine Symphony presents "Christmas with the Symphony"

MUSCATINE – The Christmas season isn’t complete without Christmas carols, and the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra is ready to provide.
The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual holiday performance, “Christmas with the Symphony," at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church.
The third performance of its landmark 20th anniversary season, the symphony will play a variety of classic and fan-favorite carols that are sure to ignite the Christmas spirit within anyone who attends. For symphony director Brian Dollinger, this concert is one of his favorite concerts of each season.
“Bringing all of the favorite holiday classics to warm up our community at the beginning of December is a lot of fun for me,” Dollinger said.
The Christmas concert will forgo the price of admission, and guests are instead asked to bring a donation with them. This can be in the form of either a new toy, canned or non-perishable food, or a monetary donation. All donations will go directly to the Salvation Army of Muscatine County. As an added bonus to the younger members of the audience, the Muscatine Literacy Coalition will give away free books to all kids who attend the concert.
While the holiday concert may be the last performance of the season, the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra is still expected to start the new year off with a bang. Seats are still available for the symphony’s gala at the Merrill Hotel on Jan. 7.
Alongside cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and dessert, those who attend the gala will have the chance to enjoy performances by Muscatine symphony musicians as well as a solo show by Broadway’s Allison Blackwell entitled, “First You Dream.” Muscatine’s Cheryll Drake Ryder will also join Blackwell during her second performance of the night.
Tickets for the gala will be available to purchase at the “Christmas with the Symphony” concert. Tickets can also be purchased online at muscatinesymphony.org or over the phone at 563-264-2071.