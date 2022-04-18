Muscatine Symphony to feature Tchaikovsky during its final concert of the season

MUSCATINE — Another Muscatine Symphony Orchestra season is coming to a close, and Maestro Brian Dollinger plans to end it on high note.

The symphony will perform its final concert of the 2021-22 season, “Ah … Tchaikovsky,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Wesley United Methodist Church. The evening features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat, op. 23.

Pianist Marian Lee will be featured. She has performed around the world and is assistant professor of piano at St. Ambrose University.

She studied the concerto while at the Moscow Conservatory so it takes on a personal meaning for her.

“Bringing this work back takes me down memory lane. I remember practicing it while seeing the onion domes of churches and hearing the Russian bells outside my practice room window, and feeling the awe of walking in the hallowed halls where Tchaikovsky taught and Rachmaninoff and Scriabin were students," Lee said in a news release.

Other works will include “Salut d’amour" by Sir Edward Elgar, created for Elgar’s wife after she gave him a poem entitled "Love’s Grace,” and Georges Bizet's Symphony in C, described as a melodic and “Mozartian” work.

Dollinger hopes to create an “ebb and flow” through the concert’s arch.

“Coming to the close of a concert season is bittersweet for me,” Dollinger said in a news release. “Being able to perform all of the great works through a season is such a thrill and fulfilling process that when it’s over, I feel like I want to do it all over again. But herein lies the best part, the programming and planning of a totally new concert season happens.”

Muscatine Symphony Orchestra is planning its 2022-23 session, which will include the annual free summer concert for the Fourth of July holiday. For more information, visit muscatinesymphony.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.