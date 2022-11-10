Muscatine Tae Kwon Do students earn grand champion titles at regional competition

Students at Muscatine’s Riverbend Tae Kwon Do Academy are hardworking and very skilled. Earlier last month, these students had a chance to not only show off what they could do, but also bring some extra pride to themselves and their school.

Four Muscatine Riverbend students — Kimi DeWinter, Brayde Smith, and Clarissa and Declan McNally — competed on Oct. 22 in the International Martial Arts Group Regional Taekwondo Championships in Clinton.

DeWinter competed in board breaking, where she used more techniques than any other competitor. Clarissa and Declan competed in team forms with their synchronized pattern. Smith competed in forms and weapons, using his nunchucks.

Through their efforts, each student earned the title of Grand Champion, allowing them to qualify for the United Taekwondo Alliance’s national competition, which will take place next June in Plano, Texas. Their instructor and co-owner of the academy, Jamie Cavazos, explained that this was no easy task.

According to Cavazos, these types of competitions have different divisions based on age and belt ranking, with these brackets starting at 5 years old/intermediate. Of those groups, all of the first-place winners within each event will compete against each other for the grand championship.

“Basically, the first-place competitors all get together … and they’re all re-graded and re-selected, and the judges whittle them down until they have one final winner,” he said.

Cavazos added that it isn’t uncommon for the person who wins the title of Grand Champion to have to run through their pattern six or seven times that day. As such, to compete for the title and win it in the end truly speaks to the endurance of these students.

“They work hard all the time,” he said. “We’ve been really fortunate to have a group of people who want to do it because not everybody wants to go and compete, and I think that the ones who have gone have had some really good success, which fuels their desire to go.”

In addition to being proud of his currently competing students, Cavazos said that he hopes their success inspires his other students, leading to them having an even bigger crew the next time they go to a Nationals competition, since only four or five of his students went last time.

“I’m a lifelong Muscatine resident, so the community’s really special to me. I’ve just really enjoyed being able to open up this opportunity for the folks in this community and show them what (taekwondo) is all about and let them have fun doing it, and hopefully they’re better people for it,” Cavazos added.

With the national competition still about half a year away, these four students will keep themselves busy with different ways to prepare for the national competition, including additional training and a couple of local tournaments, as well as the Winter Iowa Games.

Cavazos explained that through these smaller events, the students won’t have as much pressure while still also getting a chance to continue sharpening their skills. Riverbend is also going to host its own tournament in March of next year.

“A lot of our students will be competing in that as well, and we hope to have them do well,” Cavazos said.