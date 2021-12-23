Muscatine teacher donates $500 worth of activity items to YMCA kids programs

MUSCATINE – With how much the YMCA gives to the residents and especially the children of the Muscatine community, one local teacher decided that it was time to give back.
On Wednesday, December 23, Muscatine High School teacher Rebecca Huot delivered several items to the Muscatine Community YMCA to help boost the number of games and activities provided at the Y through its free Teen Center and Kids Club programming.
“Since I moved here to Muscatine, the Y has just been incredibly welcoming and kind of my favorite place to be. My kids are here during Kids Club, we work out here… and the people here have always made me feel welcomed from day one,” Huot said.
As a teacher, Huot said she also appreciated the Y as a space for many of her students. “I see a lot of students I know here that could be out at other places causing trouble or getting into trouble and they’re not because they’re here hanging out, sometimes until the doors close at night. I wanted to help provide a place for them to be where they wanted to be and had stuff to do.”
Huot received these funds through a Community Outreach Grant, which was provided through the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA). Following her proposal, Huot ended up receiving $500 to go toward her ideas, and provided “$500 worth of fun” for local kids at the Y.
Huot brought in a group of students from the MHS Community Club who inventoried what needed to be replaced. Afterward, Huot talked with Amy Hessel, Character Development Director for the Y, and other Y staff members to decide what else was needed.
“It’s always great when the community sees what we do around here and wants to be a part of it,” Hessel said. “We’re always in need of art supplies, because they’re used so much. Sporting equipment like dodgeballs, floor hockey and different things like that are also used on a regular basis. We do a lot of programming for middle school youth, so all of our equipment and supplies get used quite a bit.”
For Hessel, she says that her goal is for everyone who comes into the Y to find something that they want to do.
“My hope is that if someone comes in for a specific reason, they find like-minded people and start to get comfortable with the staff, and then they come more often and get involved with other activities. We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable and has an opportunity to participate,” she said.
Although the grant was delayed for nearly two years due to the pandemic, Huot was still able to provide the needed supplies needed to help Hessel with her goal. This included several pieces of sports equipment, hundreds of new crayons, new board games and card sets, and much more.
“I’m really excited, and I’m glad for the kids,” Huot said. As teachers we get a lot of opportunities for grants and resources from different community organizations, and I was so excited to be given this opportunity. For it to become a reality after two years, it makes me happy to finally do this for (Hessel).”
Huot added that she hopes to donate to the Y regularly, while also hoping that the community takes note of what a great resource the Y is for the city’s youth.
“I hope they not only come in and become part of the Y or send their kids to the Y, but also see the need and help out when they can, even if it’s something simple like disinfectant wipes or crayons,” she said.
Residents are free to donate art supplies, board games, LEGOs and sports equipment, as well as monetary donations for the program’s afternoon snacks, to the Y anytime they wish. Additionally, Y membership is not required for children who want to participate in the Teen Center and Kids Club programming.