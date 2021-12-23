Muscatine teacher donates $500 worth of activity items to YMCA kids programs

Huot brought in a group of students from the MHS Community Club who inventoried what needed to be replaced. Afterward, Huot talked with Amy Hessel, Character Development Director for the Y, and other Y staff members to decide what else was needed.

“It’s always great when the community sees what we do around here and wants to be a part of it,” Hessel said. “We’re always in need of art supplies, because they’re used so much. Sporting equipment like dodgeballs, floor hockey and different things like that are also used on a regular basis. We do a lot of programming for middle school youth, so all of our equipment and supplies get used quite a bit.”

For Hessel, she says that her goal is for everyone who comes into the Y to find something that they want to do.

“My hope is that if someone comes in for a specific reason, they find like-minded people and start to get comfortable with the staff, and then they come more often and get involved with other activities. We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable and has an opportunity to participate,” she said.