MUSCATINE — Muscatine Education Association understands the decisions recently announced by the school board.
MEA President Liz Panther said although the repurposing of Colorado Elementary next school year and the closing of Central Middle School the following year have left teachers “heartbroken,” the district prepared schools for the changes.
“We all understand the reasoning behind the board’s decision,” she said.
Monday night at its monthly meeting, the school board voted to use Colorado Elementary School as a preschool center for the district, moving students to Madison Elementary or another school with openings as an in-district transfer. Central Middle School will close ahead of the 2020-2021 school year, moving students to West Middle School. Sixth grade classes will also move to the elementary schools beginning next year as part of the vote.
Having taught 11 years at Central, Panther said it's hard to see the school close because the students, families and staff were "like our family." But she believes the school district was trying to be proactive in the decision-making process with Superintendent Jerry Riibe visiting schools last year to explain the research behind it.
She said she also believes the district and school board are "making decisions that are in the best interest of our students."
The association plans to works closely with directors, she said, to ensure displaced teachers are moved into positions as quickly as possible.
“I think we’re all really committed to working together on this as we move forward,” she said.
She also added, "Education is always changing. Our teachers are incredible and will adapt and just keep teaching our kids."
