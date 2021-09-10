Muscatine teachers look back on 9/11, and how it's taught to the students of today

MUSCATINE – The Sept. 11 attacks are considered one of the biggest moments of modern history. Twenty years later, teachers are looking back on the tragic event, while their students learn about a moment that happened before they were even born.
Chris Foxen, who worked in Miles, Iowa, in 2001 and now teaches social studies at Muscatine High School, said his classroom on Sept. 11 was charged emotionally.
“Many students were scared, afraid and angry,” he said. “Many were crying, and others wanted to bomb and destroy those responsible.”
Foxen stopped his class and took his students to the library where they watched the new unfolding on TV. The footage of the attacks became too much for the kids, and he took them out of the library.
“The days that followed were difficult, as many students wanted to blame large groups of people that had nothing to do with the attacks,” Foxen said.
Over in Muscatine, Vicki Tometich started her day by preparing for her first period economics class, when another teacher told her to turn on the TV. Soon after, her students began walking inside the classroom, confused and concerned about what they were seeing.
“There was a lot of uncertainty and eerie quietness with the seniors,” Tometich recalled, “As we were coming to grips with the first plane, we saw the second plane hit, and that is what really hit the students hard. We watched both of the towers fall, and you could hear a pin drop. There was a heavy sullenness throughout the school.”
During football practice later that day, MHS coach Marcus Holler and his players witnessed then-President Bush’s plane, along with four fighter jets, as it flew over the field on its way to Washington D.C. Holler said all he and his players could do was stop and stare.
“It was an eerie moment,” he said. “On my drive home after practice, the streets were very quiet except for the gas station that I drove past. There was a huge line of people trying to get gas. It reminded me of something that you saw on TV in the 1970s during the gas shortages. The long lines made it more real for me, as you could tell people in Muscatine were in kind of a panic.”
Both Holler and Tometich, who was a volleyball coach at the time, also had to deal with the uncertainty if they would play any of their games that week.
As for her lessons, Tometich and her economics students had been getting ready for their unit on financial institutions and a stock market project before the attacks.
“We witnessed the stock market closing for four days and then having a drastic drop the first day it reopened,” she said. “We were able to learn about the airline industry, and how external factors can affect the demand of their services. We also witnessed the changing demand of food, supplies, etc. Economics was a very interesting and dynamic class to teach that year.”
As the years have gone by, Foxen has made the War on Terror a big focus in his U.S. history classes. In the last unit on globalization, he had his students write an essay on the use of Camp X-Ray, a temporary detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, following Sept. 11.
“This is a great learning experience as the students discuss and have many questions about the use of Camp X-Ray, and why it may or may not have been necessary,” he said, “This then has students draw larger conclusions about what role the U.S. should have in the world. It makes them think, debate and form opinions about a world much larger than Muscatine.”
As for Kenedy Heimerdinger, though she was only a kindergarten student in 2001, teaching about 9/11 has become a passion for her.
“9/11 is the first event that I teach that I remember, and so I think that’s always kind of special," she said and is glad to teach kids about the day who weren’t alive then.
In previous years, Heirmendinger has used documentaries, first-hand accounts and materials from the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum, which she has visited in-person, in her curriculum. This year, she had the opportunity to sign her modern U.S. history class up for an Anniversary Webinar, where they could ask the 9/11 Museum educators questions.
“The reason I teach history is because I want students to remember the stories of those in the past, especially with events like this,” she said, “My goal is that they take away one memorable story from that day. There’s so many things that happened… and so I just want my students to be able to connect with one of those stories, or connect with the fact that this event is still very recent in most people’s minds that are living today.