Muscatine teachers look back on 9/11, and how it's taught to the students of today

As the years have gone by, Foxen has made the War on Terror a big focus in his U.S. history classes. In the last unit on globalization, he had his students write an essay on the use of Camp X-Ray, a temporary detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, following Sept. 11.

“This is a great learning experience as the students discuss and have many questions about the use of Camp X-Ray, and why it may or may not have been necessary,” he said, “This then has students draw larger conclusions about what role the U.S. should have in the world. It makes them think, debate and form opinions about a world much larger than Muscatine.”

As for Kenedy Heimerdinger, though she was only a kindergarten student in 2001, teaching about 9/11 has become a passion for her.

“9/11 is the first event that I teach that I remember, and so I think that’s always kind of special," she said and is glad to teach kids about the day who weren’t alive then.

In previous years, Heirmendinger has used documentaries, first-hand accounts and materials from the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum, which she has visited in-person, in her curriculum. This year, she had the opportunity to sign her modern U.S. history class up for an Anniversary Webinar, where they could ask the 9/11 Museum educators questions.

“The reason I teach history is because I want students to remember the stories of those in the past, especially with events like this,” she said, “My goal is that they take away one memorable story from that day. There’s so many things that happened… and so I just want my students to be able to connect with one of those stories, or connect with the fact that this event is still very recent in most people’s minds that are living today.

