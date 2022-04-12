Muscatine teachers will see a salary bump under new contract, school budget

MUSCATINE — Muscatine public school teachers will receive 3.2% salary bump and taxpayers will see a slight tax decrease next fiscal year.

The Muscatine Community School District's Board of Education approved a more than $98.3 million annual budget for the 2022-23 school year, which includes a 9-cent decrease in the district's tax levy to $13.42 per $1,000 in taxable valuation.

The new budget includes a new labor contract that provides a 3.2% salary adjustment for all classified and certified professional employees for the 2022-23 school year.

"I want to thank our teaching staff and the Muscatine Education Association for the ongoing positive conversations about how we continue to attract and retain the best possible staff in this district," Superintendent Clint Christopher said. "(The 3.2% adjustment) is a one-year agreement, so we’re going to spend at least the next year really looking at salary schedules and some alternatives to that so that long term we can continue to provide that attractive contract to our teachers."

No one spoke during a public hearing on the school district's proposed new annual budget. Board members also did not receive any written comments about the budget, according to district officials.

The board also awarded a roughly $3.1 million contract to Northwest Mechanical Inc. for new HVAC systems at Susan Clark Jr. High and Grant Elementary.

The board also received a sneak peek of the high school’s spring musical, “Newsies”. Following a brief overview of Muscatine High School’s fine arts department, which is nearing the end of its major renovation, the young cast of Newsies performed its opening number for the board.

Performances will be held beginning at 7 p.m. April 21 to April 23, with a matinee performance scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.