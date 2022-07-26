Muscatine teen to compete at world golf championships this week

MUSCATINE – A local young athlete has made it to the global level of her sport and will soon be competing alongside fellow golfers from all across the world.

This week, Rylee Brockhouse, 13, will be competing in the Teen World Golf Championship from July 28 – 30 at the Pinehurst Golf Resort in North Carolina.

“I’m very excited to compete,” Brockhouse said. “I’ve been playing pretty well lately, so I’m pretty confident going into it.”

Held annually, this championship will see approximately 1,000 golfers between the ages of 13 to 18 compete on seven different championship courses in the Pinehurst area. Participants must qualify for it during a tour, which Brockhouse was able to do in 2021 during the U.S. Kids Golf Tour in Kansas City.

“After winning that, they invited me to go back to Teen World’s,” Brockhouse explained.

For Brockhouse, she will be part of the 13-year-old girl’s bracket against 82 other golfers – with 23 of these girls being from countries outside of the U.S., these including Venezuela, Paraguay, Australia, Canada, Chile, Kenya, Thailand, Puerto Rico, Brazil and more.

Being just old enough to qualify for this momentous competition, this will be Brockhouse’s first year competing at Teen World, although in 2019 she did have the opportunity to compete in the U.S. Kids World Golf Championship, a junior competition held by the same organization.

She was able to place 85th in that competition, and while she felt that she did well at Kids World, Brockhouse said that she hopes to do even better at Teen World. “I’m hoping to get in the top 50.”

When asked about how she first became interested in the sport, she shared that she has been playing golf for about eight years, originally being encouraged by her father to try it.

“My dad signed me up for a golf camp, and I loved it,” Brockhouse said. “(Golf) is fun and really competitive, and I enjoy it a lot.”

Based on how much passion and drive she still has for the sport, Brockhouse said that she believes she’ll continue playing golf no matter what happens at this year’s competition.

“It’s just really fun to compete, and I really enjoy it. I practice a lot, so it’s really rewarding when I do well in a tournament, and it’s been really fun to see my improvement over the years,” she said.