Muscatine to begin annual Christmas tree pick-up and recycling process next week

Although some people have decided to buy plastic Christmas trees, there are still plenty of residents who choose to purchase live trees. As such, the city will once again do its part to help these residents safely and efficiently recycle trees once the holidays are over.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, Muscatine’s Solid Waste Division will collect live Christmas trees as part of its curbside yard waste service collection for both Muscatine and Fruitland. Those who have live trees that haven’t been flocked — meaning they haven’t been coated with snow-like spray — will have until Friday, Jan. 27 to place their trees on the curb for the service team to collect. Those who miss the cut-off date will be responsible for their own recycling or disposing of their live tree.

To properly prepare unflocked live trees for curbside collection, residents are asked to remove any and all metal objects from trees, including tree stands, ornaments or decorations and wires. Additionally, residents do not have to worry about placing their tree in a plastic bag and only need to place it on the curb in order for it to be picked up. Trees that are taller than 5 feet, however, must be cut into two sections to allow for an easier pick-up.

As for flocked and artificial trees, they along with wreaths are considered garbage items and as such cannot be recycled. Instead, these items can be taken to the Muscatine Transfer Station, located at 1000 S. Houser St., for disposal by residents. Residents can also call the Transfer Station to schedule a curbside bulky waste pickup.

Transfer Station hours are 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturdays. For more information on recycling Christmas trees or how to prepare the live tree for collection, residents can contact the Transfer Station at 563-263-9689.