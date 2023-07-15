Pet owners in Muscatine will soon have a new way to register their best friends after city council gave consensus for the Muscatine Police Department to move ahead with a new pet registration process.

During Thursday’s in-depth council meeting, police captain Jeff Jirak and animal control officer Courtney Patel unveiled the PetData system. In response to council direction, the department has been seeking a way to streamline animal licensing services.

PetData is a Texas-based animal licensing service that is used by over 80 municipalities in 23 different states, Patel said. She stressed PetData doesn’t use any third-party companies and no data is sold or used for any purpose other than registering an animal.

“If we have a dangerous or vicious animal that can be flagged in the data system,” Patel said. “If the police, fire or myself went to that house, it would pop up as that and give an alert.”

Patel said PetData has an overall average of 42% increased compliance. The initial cost for the service is $6,000 per year for under 1,400 licenses with a $1,000 one-time start-up fee. She said PetData would also be able to provide dog park licensing. If approved, there will likely be an increase in the amount a license costs.

Muscatine has about 648 pets registered now, but Jirak estimates there are about 18,000 pets in Muscatine. He said part of the program is to get compliance. Revenues from licensing was $6,000 two years ago and about $3,000 this year. The revenue goes to the animal control department.

Licensing will be available online, through the mail, and by phone. Citizens will be sent reminders when licenses are due to be renewed. Monthly reports will be available to the city. Other cities in Iowa use PetData, including Clive, Dubuque and Waukee. They report a lot of success with the program.

The finance department currently handles pet licensing. The parks and rec department provides dog park licenses.

If the plan moves ahead, the council will have to vote on altering the code associated with fines for pet violations.

“I’m thrilled,” council member Peggy Gordon said. “We are taking the burden and consolidating it into one easy step.”

Gordon also said she would be interested in training and rollout for the program, commenting it would not be as simple as a press release.

Council member John Jindrich said he wanted the breeds of dogs cataloged as well, saying he hopes to learn what kind of dog is the most dangerous in town.

Council member Jeff Osborne asked if fees can be raised to cover the $6,000 cost of the program.