Muscatine to hold 50th Annual CROP Hunger Walk on October 3

MUSCATINE — The 50th Annual Muscatine CROP Hunger Walk will take place at Riverside Park on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m.

“The way that the CROP Hunger Walk is set up is that 25% of the proceeds made through the walk can be returned to that community through hunger-related projects,” Walk coordinator Judy Brotherton, who has served in this position for around 20 years, explained.

For the Muscatine Community, 20% of proceeds goes to Muscatine Community Food Pantry, and 5% is put toward production of Bags of Blessings, a service for students and their families.

“We’ve been doing that for a number of years,” Brotherton said. “They used to give everything to the food pantry, but then we decided that we would give a little bit to Bags of Blessings, because that’s an important thing too and serves a lot of local kids.”

Brotherton said local efforts are coordinated by churches across the county to promote awareness and raise money to combat hunger around the world. Walks used to be 10 miles, but they are shorter now.

Last year, the fundraiser was held virtually, with participants walking on their own instead of in a group. This year, there will be a single group walk.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}