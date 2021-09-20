Muscatine to hold 50th Annual CROP Hunger Walk on October 3

MUSCATINE — The 50th Annual Muscatine CROP Hunger Walk will take place at Riverside Park on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m.
“The way that the CROP Hunger Walk is set up is that 25% of the proceeds made through the walk can be returned to that community through hunger-related projects,” Walk coordinator Judy Brotherton, who has served in this position for around 20 years, explained.
For the Muscatine Community, 20% of proceeds goes to Muscatine Community Food Pantry, and 5% is put toward production of Bags of Blessings, a service for students and their families.
“We’ve been doing that for a number of years,” Brotherton said. “They used to give everything to the food pantry, but then we decided that we would give a little bit to Bags of Blessings, because that’s an important thing too and serves a lot of local kids.”
Brotherton said local efforts are coordinated by churches across the county to promote awareness and raise money to combat hunger around the world. Walks used to be 10 miles, but they are shorter now.
Last year, the fundraiser was held virtually, with participants walking on their own instead of in a group. This year, there will be a single group walk.
“We usually have around a hundred walkers each year,” Brotherton said, “When the CROP Walk first started, it was the only walk there was and they would have about 300 people that would walk. Then it got to the point where there were many charity walks, so we have lost a lot of walkers that way. But we still have people who have been doing this for a number of years and who continue to support the CROP walk.”
Muscatine churches collect donations and create teams that participate in the walk. The Pilot Club of Muscatine and the Muscatine Youth Choir, have also participated, and the Youth Choir will start the walk with a short performance.
Brotherton said pre-registrations are lower than in previous years, with most churches choosing to donate money instead.
“I have no idea how many people to expect, but I’d like to get a fair number of people,” she said, “It’s still nice to hold the event in-person, and I always tell people — kind of with a little chuckle, but I also kind of mean it — if you can walk, that’s great, but if you can’t walk, I still want your money. That’s one of the purposes of it, but I’ve always enjoyed the walk too. It’s really more of a symbolic walk than it is anything else.”
This year’s walk will also be promoted as the Lynn Kelly Memorial Walk, in honor of a longtime member of the Hunger Walk planning committee. Kelly had been on the committee for nearly 25 years, and died in early August.
“(Kelly) had always been a big supporter of the CROP Walk. She was our arrangements chair, so she and her husband made sure we had the proper papers from the city and other similar things,” Brotherton said. “We’re really missing her this year ... but we thought that it was a good thing to honor her by dedicating this walk to her memory.”
For more information, contact Brotherton at judyb@machlink.com, or the Wesley United Methodist Church. To make an online donation to the Hunger Walk, visit crophungerwalk.org/muscatineia.