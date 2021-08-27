Muscatine to hold "Over the Edge" fundraiser for a third year

“We just want it to be a successful fundraiser, and to be honest, we haven’t really focused on the dollars or the number of people going over,” she said, “Because of the pandemic and the financial effect that it’s had on the community, we’re just going to focus on doing the best we can. We have the potential though to raise $100,000 and send 90 people, which would be our limit, over the edge.”

To reach this goal, all participants will have to personally raise at least $1,000 through setting up their own fundraising page. Currently, the fundraiser hasn’t reached its max capacity of participants, however Phillips expects to see more people sign up in the last few weeks before the big day.

“This week alone, we had seven more people sign up, so I definitely think we’re in that prime time to sign up for sure,” she said.

For those who may be worried about taking the long climb down, the group promises that the safety of their participants comes before anything else. All “Over the Edge” event technical staff are certified industrial ropes specialists. The rappel site will also be inspected and approved by the group’s director of Technical and Safety, so participants can count on being safe while they have a truly unique and thrilling experience.