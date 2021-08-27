Muscatine to hold "Over the Edge" fundraiser for a third year

MUSCATINE – One of Muscatine’s most well-known and daring fundraisers is returning for this year, offering residents a chance to rappel six stories down the Merrill Hotel – and for a good cause.
On Friday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Merrill Hotel & Conference Center will be holding the 2021 Muscatine “Over the Edge” fundraiser to benefit the Muscatine Special Olympics and the Muscatine Big Brothers Big Sisters programs.
According to Lindsey Philips, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, this will be the third year that Muscatine has held the “Over the Edge” event, as well as the first time that it has been held at the Merrill. Last year, they were unable to hold the fundraiser due to the ongoing pandemic.
“A few years ago, the Chamber ambassador was thinking about a big fun event that we could bring in to raise funds, and Jim Simmons, who was with Hy-Vee, was the one that spearheaded that,” Phillips explained, “When we looked up fun fundraising events, we came across ‘Over the Edge’ and saw that a lot of Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies have done them before, so we decided to give it a try.”
That year, the event was a success, bringing in over $100,000. Because of this, it only seemed reasonable to keep bringing it back. While the goal for this year is still $100,000, Phillips said she and the rest of her staff understood that this goal may not be as feasible this time around.
“We just want it to be a successful fundraiser, and to be honest, we haven’t really focused on the dollars or the number of people going over,” she said, “Because of the pandemic and the financial effect that it’s had on the community, we’re just going to focus on doing the best we can. We have the potential though to raise $100,000 and send 90 people, which would be our limit, over the edge.”
To reach this goal, all participants will have to personally raise at least $1,000 through setting up their own fundraising page. Currently, the fundraiser hasn’t reached its max capacity of participants, however Phillips expects to see more people sign up in the last few weeks before the big day.
“This week alone, we had seven more people sign up, so I definitely think we’re in that prime time to sign up for sure,” she said.
For those who may be worried about taking the long climb down, the group promises that the safety of their participants comes before anything else. All “Over the Edge” event technical staff are certified industrial ropes specialists. The rappel site will also be inspected and approved by the group’s director of Technical and Safety, so participants can count on being safe while they have a truly unique and thrilling experience.
“’Over the Edge’ is completely different than any other fundraising event we have in town,” Phillips said, “It kind of has a big city feel, I think, which also makes it appealing. People also like a challenge and that adrenaline rush, and this event provides all of that while supporting causes that people love and know are impactful to our community.”
The money raised through this event will help Muscatine Big Brothers Big Sisters reach its goal of making 30 new matches of kids who are in need with volunteers, as well as help Muscatine Special Olympics with travel expenses for next year’s Nationals competition and the health screenings that are provided to each athlete.
To register for the “Over the Edge” fundraiser or to make a donation towards one of the participants, visit muscatineovertheedge.com. Registration is $75, which goes towards the overall fundraising goal.