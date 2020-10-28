Muscatine to hold plenty of activities for Halloween

Everyone participating is asked to wear face masks/face covering, bring a trick or treat bag and maintain a 6-foot distance with anyone outside their personal group. Park in the Soccer Complex’s main lot on the east side of South Houser Street.

Other trunk or treat events are being held throughout Muscatine. Sunnybrook Assisted Living is holding its trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; Calvary Church will have one from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Mini House of Horrors

Local haunted-house host Troy “Stinky” Philpott is collecting food donations during his alternative version of his annual House of Horrors, a haunted trailer walk-through with other attractions daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 911 East 11th St.

Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted. Philpott’s goal is to collect 6,000 pounds of food. Stinky’s House of Horrors hoodies, T-shirts, koozies, masks, bracelets, stickers and Halloween prosthetics will be for sale.

Farmer's Market