Muscatine to hold public meeting on Phase II of Grandview Project

MUSCATINE – Muscatine is giving the public a chance to learn more about the second phase of the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project.

Department of Public Works will hold a public information session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Rose Bowl Bowling Center, 1411 Grandview Ave.

“We also held a meeting similar to this one before the start of Phase I, and I’d say it was pretty successful,” Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said. “We had many people come and ask questions and voice their concerns… and we plan to keep the dialogue going with those people who are affected by the construction.”

Heuer Construction, Inc., the general contractor, and Bolton and Menk, the project’s engineering firm will attend. The next steps will be discussed, and the public an ask questions.

People with questions regarding the project or its timeline are encouraged to attend.

The contractor and consultants will hold weekly meetings with business owners who may be impacted by the project starting March 4. Meetings will be at 9 a.m. Fridays in the Rose Bowl parking lot.

“It’s important to us to keep the businesses and residents informed of what’s going on,” Jenison said. “If a business needs a delivery, we’ll work with them to get that delivery to them, and we’ll try to keep the closures through their business entrances to a minimum, if possible, and we’ll publicize how to get to them through alternate routes. All of that is part of this communication that we have with the Grandview businesses and the residents.”

Phase II of the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project is expected to begin on Feb. 28, with Heuer Construction closing Grandview Avenue from Brier Ditch to Musser Street. A detour from Musser Street to S. Houser Street is being set up.

Throughout Phase II, workers will remove and replace the pavement from Musser Street to the intersection of S. Houser and Sampson streets. Various infrastructure improvements, such as sewer installations and water main replacements, will also be made to these sections at this time, while work on the remaining intersections and sidewalks from Phase I will also be worked on.

The Feb. 28 closure is expected to last for at least three weeks, depending on weather, while the entire phase will likely be completed sometime in November 2022.

“There’s still a lot to do (on this project), but the city, staff from Public Works, our engineers and our design staff are all working with the contractor to break this phase into more manageable pieces to keep the closures to businesses to a minimum,” Jenison said.

