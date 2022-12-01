Muscatine to hold several different holiday events this weekend

MUSCATINE — Residents and visitors of Muscatine will some have plenty of activities and events to enjoy to help them get into the holiday spirit, with some of the biggest events taking place this weekend.

Jingle and Mingle Holiday Stroll is Friday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Muscatine. As always, the event will kick off with the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at MidwestOne Bank, located at the corner of Cedar Street and 2nd Street.

Shortly after the ceremony, Muscatine Parks and Recreation will hold its annual Candy Cane Hunt starting at 6 p.m. near Pearl City Station in Riverside Park. Young participants will be separated into two different age groups, with each group having an equal chance to safely search for candy canes that can then earn them fun prizes. Guests are asked to bring flashlights, and LED flashlights will be available from our sponsors if guests do not have one.

That evening at 7 p.m. will also be the premiere of the city’s Norbert F. Beckey Bridge Christmas lights show, a collaboration between Musco Lighting and Muscatine Power & Water that proved to be a huge success last year.

While the beautiful lights can be enjoyed on their own, residents are recommended to tune their radios to 87.9 FM in order to enjoy its musical accompaniment. The show will feature eight songs, lasting for a total of 13 minutes, and will run every day from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. through Jan. 8.

Other performances that can be enjoyed during this year’s Jingle and Mingle include the annual performance by Miss Louise School of Dance at the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, the Wesley United Methodist Handbell Choir at the National Pearl Button Museum, and a selection of performances from Muscatine High School band students at the MHS Band Nut House, located at Muscatine Travel. For a full list of the event’s activities, residents can visit pearlcityjingleandmingle.com.

The following evening, Saturday, Dec. 3 will see two separate musical performances for people to choose from. The first of these two will be the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Christmas with the Symphony” concert at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 401 Iowa Avenue.

While admission to the concert is free, audience members are encouraged to bring a toy or canned food donation. Children who attend the performance will be given a free book provided by the Muscatine Literacy Coalition.

Then, at 7:30 p.m., Muscatine will see the Canadian Pacific Rail Holiday Train finally return to Riverside Park. Residents are invited to come see the light-covered train in-person as they enjoy this year’s musical performances, which will include Lindsay Ell and Jojo Mason. Although there is no entry fee into the event, guests are asked to bring either a non-perishable food item or a cash donation that will then be given to local food banks.

The following week, Muscatine Parks and Recreation Dept. is going to keep the holiday fun coming at Weed Park. Starting on Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and running nightly until Dec. 26, the park will be holding its Festival of Lights, featuring numerous light displays that residents can look at from the comfort of their car.

For the best way to view the festival, drivers can drive through Weed Park starting at the Washington Street entrance and exiting at the Colorado Street exit. Also at the Washington Street entrance, guests can drop of non-perishable food donations for local food pantries if they wish to give a donation.