Muscatine to hold trick or treat night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Preparing for Halloween

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE - Residents are reminded to turn on their porch lights and get ready for the city's annual trick or treating.

The city announced that for this year, trick or treat night is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Parents are encouraged to dress their children in reflective clothing and consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives to masks, which can limit or block eyesight. Homeowners, meanwhile, are reminded to eliminate any and all tripping hazards on their porch and to use battery powered lights instead of actual flames or candles.

