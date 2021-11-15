Muscatine to join fellow U.S. and Palestine cities during Sister Cities Round Table event

MUSCATINE — Muscatine will be participating in a Sister Cities event this week.

Sister Cities International is hosting a U.S.-Palestine Sister Cities Round Table at 11 a.m. Thursday. Muscatine, along with its sister city of Ramallah, is one of 10 cities participating in this virtual event, done through Zoom.

Several mayors and city council members will be in attendance, as well as Sister Cities International Chairwoman Carol Robertson Lopez and Honorable Palestinian Minister Ahmed Assaf. Professor John Dabeet will be at the event serving not only as Muscatine Sister Cities’ president, but as both Palestine and Iowa representation.

“In 2015, after serving in the citizen diplomacy movement for almost 25 years, I was elected to serve on the Sister Cities Board of Directors in Washington D.C.,” Dabeet said, calling it an honor and a privilege. “I was the first Palestinian-American, and the second Iowan, to be on this board.”

Dabeet was not only recognized for this honor, but was also given the opportunity to begin and establish relationships between the two countries. Six years after being elected for the board, Dabeet is now taking the next step towards these goals through this week’s round table event.

