Muscatine to join fellow U.S. and Palestine cities during Sister Cities roundtable event

Muscatine will participate in a Sister Cities event this week.

Sister Cities International is hosting a U.S.-Palestine Sister Cities roundtable at 11 a.m. Thursday. Muscatine, along with its sister city of Ramallah, is one of 10 cities participating in this virtual event via Zoom.

Several mayors and city council members will be in attendance, as well as Sister Cities International Chairwoman Carol Robertson Lopez and Palestinian Minister Ahmed Assaf. John Dabeet will be at the event serving as Muscatine Sister Cities’ president and also as representation for both Palestine and Iowa.

“In 2015, after serving in the citizen diplomacy movement for almost 25 years, I was elected to serve on the Sister Cities board of directors in Washington D.C.,” Dabeet said, calling it an honor and a privilege. “I was the first Palestinian-American, and the second Iowan, to be on this board.”

Dabeet was not only recognized for this honor, but was also given the opportunity to begin and establish relationships between the two countries. Six years after being elected for the board, Dabeet is taking steps toward those goals at this week’s roundtable event.

