Muscatine to join fellow U.S. and Palestine cities during Sister Cities roundtable event

Muscatine will participate in a Sister Cities event this week.
Sister Cities International is hosting a U.S.-Palestine Sister Cities roundtable at 11 a.m. Thursday. Muscatine, along with its sister city of Ramallah, is one of 10 cities participating in this virtual event via Zoom.
Several mayors and city council members will be in attendance, as well as Sister Cities International Chairwoman Carol Robertson Lopez and Palestinian Minister Ahmed Assaf. John Dabeet will be at the event serving as Muscatine Sister Cities’ president and also as representation for both Palestine and Iowa.
“In 2015, after serving in the citizen diplomacy movement for almost 25 years, I was elected to serve on the Sister Cities board of directors in Washington D.C.,” Dabeet said, calling it an honor and a privilege. “I was the first Palestinian-American, and the second Iowan, to be on this board.”
Dabeet was not only recognized for this honor, but was also given the opportunity to begin and establish relationships between the two countries. Six years after being elected for the board, Dabeet is taking steps toward those goals at this week’s roundtable event.
“We felt, as Sister Cities International, that it is very important for us to start working on some sort of program that brings both sides together in order to talk about what they’ve done already and what kind of projects they want to work on in the future,” Dabeet said. “We also felt that it was important to bring these cities together to talk, understand and listen first-hand to the narrative and story of each side instead of getting the sometimes skewed story from the media.”
Along with Muscatine and Ramallah, the other cities included in this round table event are Sacramento, Calif., Gainesville, Fla., Boulder, Colo., Dayton, Ohio, in the U.S., and Bethlehem, Qalqilya, Nablus and Salfit Governorate. Dabeet said that he hopes to establish two U.S.-Palestine roundtable events a year, with the ultimate goal of creating a U.S.-Palestine summit.
“We’re looking for everybody to engage in a very meaningful discussion about where we’ll like to take our countries’ relationship in the future,” Dabeet said, “We’ll also discuss ways to establish more U.S.-Palestine sister cities relationships.”
Dabeet hopes this first roundtable event will lead to a better understanding of the Palestinian and American sides when it comes to people-to-people diplomacy. He also said that he hoped to come out of this meeting with an idea of some community projects between the sister cities that will benefit both sides.
“I hope we can start that connection. We want to let (our Palestine sister cities) know that we’re always available to help them establish other relationships, nurture relationships and answer any of their questions, so that we may have a much better understanding between the U.S. and Palestine of all aspects of life,” Dabeet said. “We’re really excited about this opportunity that we’re going to have this Thursday.”
The roundtable event is open for anyone in the Muscatine community who want to learn more about citizen diplomacy or the process of establishing a relationship between sister cities. The event’s Zoom ID is “851 8104 4570” with the password “219591”. For additional questions about the event, email Dabeet at johndabeet@gmail.com.