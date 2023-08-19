MUSCATINE – Although the month of August has seen cooler temperatures and a few rainy days, Muscatine residents will soon be getting a reminder of the typical summer heat.

According to local weather forecasts, a heatwave is expected to enter the area starting this Sunday, August 20, with Davenport Meteorologist Rich Kinney stating, “Right now, it looks like the heat will be building here through the weekend in particular.”

Sunday is expected to be especially hot with a potential for a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees in the Muscatine area. As such, there will be an Excessive Heat Watch in effect from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon.

This isn’t the end of the heatwave, however, as Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week are all looking to have very hot and humid conditions in the high 90s, possibly even touching the 100- degree mark, while nights will see a bit of relief, falling into the low 70s.

When asked about the potential cause of the upcoming heatwave, Kinney explained, “We have a very large ridge of high pressure that is building into the region, and much of the country will be impacted with these very hot conditions.”

He also noted that while this month hasn’t been as warm as previous Augusts, a strong heatwave such as this one isn’t unusual this time of year. The forecast for the rest of the month is indicating favorable conditions for above-normal temperatures to continue during the Aug. 25-31 period.

Looking ahead even further, those who may be wishing for a mild end to summer or even an early start to fall may still need to cross their fingers. Currently, the National Weather Service outlook for September shows an equal chance for below, normal and above-average temps, with there being no strong signal towards any specific trend. As such, it is unclear which way the weather will end up going during September.

In the meantime, Kinney advised that residents remain cautious as the community makes its way through this sudden heatwave, recommending that people stay indoors during the hotter days, make sure to take frequent breaks if they have to go outside, and drink plenty of water throughout the day.