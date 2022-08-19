Muscatine to start deer hunting season, informational meeting on August 22

MUSCATINE – After being approved by the City Council, it was announced that deer hunting season – September 17 to January 10, 2023 - will once again be held in Muscatine within city limits on approved private property and approved public property areas.

This will be 15th year that Muscatine has collaborated with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’s Deer Management Zone Program. In that time, 758 deer have been humanely harvested, allowing the local deer population to stay at a controllable and safe number.

If local hunters wish to participate in this year’s hunt, they must first meet all requirements in order to assure that all hunters have the proper information they need. The main requirement is the attendance of an informational meeting on Monday, August 22 at 6 p.m. at the Aquatic Center in Weed Park.

The main purpose of this year’s required information meeting will be on presenting information on the public properties that have been newly approved for deer hunting. These properties include McKee Park and the property that is located adjacent to the Hershey Avenue and Houser Street intersection.

According to the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, the reason why the City Council approved these new areas was to give hunters who may not have a place to hunt a space where they can safely and legally hunt deer. The Parks and Rec Department also emphasized that there will be special rules within these public properties, with only certain people being allowed to hunt there.

As always, bow hunters who own private property that is the size of two acres or more and that has been approved by the city prior to the start of the deer hunting season will be able to use this land to hunt. Property owners that don’t have enough acres to hit the two acre minimum may be allowed to combine their land with another property owner.

Those wishing to participate in the bow hunting season will also need to pass a shooting proficiency test in order to qualify. The city’s official qualifying shoot will be held at the Weed Park Maintenance Facility’s lower-level lot, 1211 Weed Park Drive, on Wednesday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.

For any and all questions concerning this year’s deer hunt, residents are welcomed to direct their questions to the Parks and Rec Department at 563-263-0241.