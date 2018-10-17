Muscatine residents and their four-legged friends won't have long before they have a place where they can hang out together.
The Muscatine Dog Park is set to open Nov. 1, Richard Klimes, director of the City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, announced in a City of Muscatine news release. The park is off Houser Street, across from Kent Stein Park.
A public information meeting on the park will be from 6-7 p.m. Monday at Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center, and will include a presentation on the rules, fee structure and information on permits to use the park and city licensing.
The project came about though a collaboration with Citizens for an Off-leash Muscatine Park (COMP4DOGS), the city and the Community Improvement Action Team. The park was part of the Pearls of Progress Project, which received a Community Attraction and Tourism grant from the state of Iowa. The estimated cost of the project was $243,081. Most of the funds was raised through private donations.
Before the park opens, visitors can go to the park from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. COMP team members will offer information, brochures and permit registration forms. Boy Scouts will set up small shelters in the enclosures.
“We encourage people to come out, walk back to the park, and have a firsthand look at what the park offers,” Peggy Gordon, a leader with COMP4DOGS said in the news release. “You may bring your dog with you but they will have to remain on leash on this day since the site is still a construction zone.”
There are also plans for a field day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and Sunday, Nov. 11. A ribbon cutting is planned for Nov. 1.
