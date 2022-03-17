Muscatine to waive first year's pet registration fee through April 30

MUSCATINE - Residents have through April 30 to register their neutered pets with the city of Muscatine for free.

All dogs and cats that are six months or older must be registered with the city and vaccinated against rabies, under a newly enacted city pet ordinance that took effect Sunday, March 13.

Pets must also wear a collar made of durable material with a tag that has its name, its owner’s name, their current address, telephone number and city license tag. Pet licenses must also be renewed annually each year alongside each yearly rabies vaccination.

"(Being registered) also helps our animal control officer know what animals are at what residence so that she has a better idea of any issues that she’s called to address," City Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said.

In order to encourage residents to register their pet before they are fined, Muscatine has waived the first-year registration fee for all neutered dogs and cats beginning Saturday through April 30.

Only neutered pets are eligible for the free year.

After April 30, Muscatine residents will have to pay $25 for non-neutered pets and $5 for neutered pets. Owners that are 65 years or older will pay $15 for non-neutered pets and $3 for neutered pets.

To further encourage residents to register their pets before April 30, It Takes a Village Animal Rescue & Resources and the Muscatine Humane Society will both host events where residents can register, vaccinate and microchip their pets.

The It Takes a Village event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army of Muscatine County headquarters. The group will offer free canine DAPPv shots to the first 250 dogs as well as microchipping services.

The Muscatine Humane Society, located at 920 S. Houser St., will also offer microchipping services as well as rabies vaccinations, both at a reduced price, to local dogs and cats. This event is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. April 8 at the Humane Society.

Owners can register their pets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 215 Sycamore St. For more information, call the city of Muscatine Finance Department at 563-264-1550.

“We want to make the registration process easy and simple for pet owners, because we just want to make sure that not only are the pet owners safe but their pets are also safe and remain healthy,” Jenison said.

