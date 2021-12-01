Muscatine Tower residents given options for temporary housing as repairs continue

MUSCATINE — One week after being displaced, the residents of Muscatine Tower Apartments are beginning to find long-term living arrangements as they wait for their homes to be cleaned and repaired.
On Sunday, Nov. 21 at 9:44 a.m., a small fire broke out on the seventh floor of Muscatine Tower Apartments. The fire was contained to one apartment, but three sprinklers were activated. One of the building's 86 residents was injured.
The Salvation Army of Muscatine County offered temporary living arrangements for the 60 people (44 families) who needed it, providing rooms at AmericInn of Muscatine and Super 8 Hotel of Muscatine. These rooms are provided for five days, as per the Salvation Army’s policy.
Seldin Company, based in Omaha and owns Muscatine Tower Apartments, has since offered the displaced tenants three options while crews clean-up and/or repair the apartments.
“We would like to express our deepest sympathies for you during this trying time,” Seldin’s Regional Portfolio Manager Andrea Flick said in the letter given to Muscatine Tower residents. “We do appreciate your patience and understanding while we work to ensure that each of our valued residents are being accommodated.”
The options are terminating the lease and moving out, being placed in a hotel provided by Seldin while continuing to pay full rent for their apartment, or staying with friends or family until their apartment is ready to be occupied. With the final option, residents would not pay rent during the displacement.
Flick or other Seldin Company representatives could not be reached for additional comments. Work on the damaged apartments is expected to take at least 30 days.
Resident Sam Norman, who lived across from the apartment that had caught fire, said that he had found the three options were fair.
“At first, I was really upset because I was reading the lease, which states that in case of fire, water or wind, a resident wouldn’t have to pay rent until they were back in their unit,” Norman said. “So (my neighbors and I) were upset about that. But then after I calmed down and read everything, I recognized that they didn’t have to pay the bill for a hotel for us. As long as we pay our rent, they’ll pay our hotel bill until we come back.”
When comparing the price of a hotel stay for 30 days to his usual rent, even at a discounted rate, Norman said that he considered the second option to be fair deal for those who decide to stay in a hotel, such as himself, or are unable to stay with family or friends. “It’s the cheapest way to go,” he said.
Norman thought the company should be responsible for smoke-damaged items.
“Technically (Seldin) didn’t have to pay for a hotel stay, according to the lease, so we’re grateful that they are,” Norman said. “The Salvation Army has also been wonderful through this whole thing, and we’ve appreciated that, as well.”