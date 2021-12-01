Muscatine Tower residents given options for temporary housing as repairs continue

Flick or other Seldin Company representatives could not be reached for additional comments. Work on the damaged apartments is expected to take at least 30 days.

Resident Sam Norman, who lived across from the apartment that had caught fire, said that he had found the three options were fair.

“At first, I was really upset because I was reading the lease, which states that in case of fire, water or wind, a resident wouldn’t have to pay rent until they were back in their unit,” Norman said. “So (my neighbors and I) were upset about that. But then after I calmed down and read everything, I recognized that they didn’t have to pay the bill for a hotel for us. As long as we pay our rent, they’ll pay our hotel bill until we come back.”

When comparing the price of a hotel stay for 30 days to his usual rent, even at a discounted rate, Norman said that he considered the second option to be fair deal for those who decide to stay in a hotel, such as himself, or are unable to stay with family or friends. “It’s the cheapest way to go,” he said.

Norman thought the company should be responsible for smoke-damaged items.

“Technically (Seldin) didn’t have to pay for a hotel stay, according to the lease, so we’re grateful that they are,” Norman said. “The Salvation Army has also been wonderful through this whole thing, and we’ve appreciated that, as well.”

