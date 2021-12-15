Muscatine transfer station accepts cardboard

MUSCATINE – The Recycling Program at the Muscatine Transfer Station will accept cardboard and co-mingled items, but not plastic bags, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14, according to Dave Popp, solid waste manager for the City of Muscatine.

“As part of our curbside recycling program, Muscatine and Fruitland residents who pay for City refuse service may now bring their co-mingled and cardboard recycling items to a drop off area at the Transfer Station,” Popp said.

The service is only available to those who have refuse collection service with the City of Muscatine. The program will be reviewed and evaluated next year to determine its success and potential for expansion.

For more information, call the Transfer Station at 563-263-9689 or visit the Solid Waste Division page on the City of Muscatine website.

