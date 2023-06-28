Muscatine Transfer Station will allow residents to drop off electronics and tires during weeks in July.

Typically, electronics and tires are not included in the free bulky waste collection program conducted by the city’s Solid Waste Division, with residents instead needing to pay a fee in advance if they want their items included in a pick-up.

The free drop-off period will take place July 10-15 and July 17-22, with the first week being dedicated to tires and the second being for electronics. Although there won’t be any fees for these items during these weeks, there will still be guidelines for residents to follow.

Only up to four tires per residence will be accepted for free. Each of these tires must also be removed from the rim. For electronics, only up to three per resident will be accepted for free. A proof of residency for Muscatine, such as a driver’s license, is also required for those wishing to participate in the free drop off weeks.

For those wishing to drop off tires or electronics outside of this free period, they are encouraged to look up the “Rate and Fee Schedule” on the Transfer Station page on the City of Muscatine website before making their drop-off.

Residents who are City of Muscatine refuse collection clients will also have the opportunity to dispose of unwanted appliances through a curbside bulky waste collection without any additional fees two times per year. Unwanted appliances can also be taken to the Transfer Station by city residents, but there is a fee to bring the appliances to the Transfer Station. The fee also applies to curbside collection after the two free items are picked up curbside.

All payments can be made at the Muscatine Transfer Station, 100 South Houser Street, as well as at Muscatine City Hall Finance Department, 215 Sycamore Street, or the Department of Public Works, 1459 Washington Street. For more information about Curbside Bulky Waste Collection or how to schedule a collection, residents can visit the Transfer Station page, call 563-264-5865, or email bulkywaste@muscatineiowa.gov to submit their scheduling request.

