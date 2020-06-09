Muscatine Transfer Station 'back to normal'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Transfer Station is back to normal, or as close to normal as possible, with the tipping floor open to the public, the Compost Facility open to residents and non-residents, and Compost Facility stickers now available from the clerk at the Transfer Station office or the attendant at the Compost Facility shed.

Masks will be required for those entering the Transfer Station lobby or the shed at the Compost Facility, however, and only one person at a time will be permitted inside each building. Hand sanitizer is available at the door.

“The Transfer Station tipping floor and the Compost Facility are now available to cash and check customers,” David Popp, solid waste manager for the city said. “Credit cards will be accepted in the lobby for trash only.”

Non-residents are now permitted to bring yard waste to the Compost Facility but they will have to pay the fee with cash or check. No credit cards will be accepted at the Compost Facility.

Firewood is also available for area residents when the site is open but only if they already have a signed release form with the Transfer Station. These forms are available at the Transfer Station office.