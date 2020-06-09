Muscatine Transfer Station 'back to normal'

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Transfer Station is back to normal, or as close to normal as possible, with the tipping floor open to the public, the Compost Facility open to residents and non-residents, and Compost Facility stickers now available from the clerk at the Transfer Station office or the attendant at the Compost Facility shed.
Masks will be required for those entering the Transfer Station lobby or the shed at the Compost Facility, however, and only one person at a time will be permitted inside each building. Hand sanitizer is available at the door.
“The Transfer Station tipping floor and the Compost Facility are now available to cash and check customers,” David Popp, solid waste manager for the city said. “Credit cards will be accepted in the lobby for trash only.”
Non-residents are now permitted to bring yard waste to the Compost Facility but they will have to pay the fee with cash or check. No credit cards will be accepted at the Compost Facility.
Firewood is also available for area residents when the site is open but only if they already have a signed release form with the Transfer Station. These forms are available at the Transfer Station office.
Mulch is also available at the Compost Facility to hand load. The Transfer Station is accepting requests for deliveries of mulch but the requests need to be paid with a credit card over the phone before deliveries are schedule.
At this time, no dirt or compost is available from the Compost Facility.
GETTING A COMPOST FACILITY STICKER
Muscatine and Fruitland residents who do not have a sticker can call the Transfer Station (563-263-9689) to request a Compost Facility Sticker or obtain a sticker by going to the Transfer Station scale office or the Compost Facility shed. Transfer Station staff will verify that the resident does not already have a sticker and confirm their residency before the sticker is provided in person or mailed out.
Residents requesting a sticker will be asked for their name, address, phone number, and make and model of the vehicle they will use to bring waste to the Compost Facility.
TIPPING FLOOR AVAILABLE TO RESIDENTS
The Transfer Station scale office was reopened to the public on May 27 but the Compost Facility was restricted to residents with a City Compost Facility sticker until Monday.
Residents bringing items across the scale and onto the tipping floor are able to pay the fee after leaving the tipping floor and crossing the scale a second time with a credit or debit card, a check, or with cash by going into the Transfer Station lobby. Customers wishing to write checks will need to write the check, show the clerk at the window, and then drop the check into a box in the lobby. The clerk will provide instructions for payments in cash.
Residents can also resume bringing household hazardous waste, appliances, tires, or electronics to the Transfer Station. Hazardous waste forms are available in the Transfer Station lobby for residents wishing to drop off items. The forms can be filled out in the lobby and shown to the clerk before dropping them into the lobby box.
The scale office was closed to the public and the tipping floor limited to commercial customers only on March 22, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 health crisis. Curbside residential trash, recycling, and bulky waste collections, however, were maintained.
The Transfer Station is open 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. The Compost Facility is open Sunday through Friday 12-6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The facility may be closed at times due to the weather.
The Muscatine Transfer Station and the Compost Facility are located at 1000 S. Houser St., Muscatine.
FREE DROP OFF WEEK IS COMING
Free drop off of electronics to the Transfer Station (up to three per residence) will be from July 13 to July 18. Free tire drop off to the Transfer Station (up to four tires off the rim per residence) will be from July 20 to July 25.
Proof of residency is required to participate in the free drop off week.
Tires, electronics, and appliances are accepted year round at the Transfer Station for a fee. These items can also be picked up with the curbside bulky waste program if the item/items are prepaid. Residents are allowed curbside pickup of two appliances for free per year per address.
