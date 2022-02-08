Muscatine Transfer Station reopens after minor chemical spill incident

MUSCATINE — The staff at the Muscatine Transfer Station returned to work and reopened for normal hours Tuesday following a small chemical spill Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the Muscatine Fire Department responded at 12:30 p.m. following the incident, which occurred on the Transfer Station’s tipping floor, where some material had been dumped from a refuse hauler’s load. This material then interacted with another chemical that was also on the floor, creating a toxic gas.

All employees were immediately evacuated from the building as they waited for first responders to arrive. The facility was closed to the public for the rest of the day as a safety precaution, although there was no hazard to anyone outside of the initial spill area and no need for an evacuation outside of the building, as it did not present a danger to the surrounding areas.

The Muscatine Fire Department and Hazmat Response Team arrived at the facility within 10 minutes and quickly confirmed that a gas had been created, detecting a “bleach-like” smell. Looking at the incident report, Assistant Chief Mike Hartman said the likely chemicals involved in the spill were calcium hypochlorite and linen oil.

“We’re not sure exactly if those were the chemicals involved, but the hypochlorite probably was because it had that chlorine smell. We also had on our monitors an indication of a small amount of chlorine and a little bit of ammonia as well,” Hartman said.

Solid Waste Manager David Popp later confirmed that one of the materials involved in the spill was a 100 lb. container of dry chlorine.

As the Hazmat Response Team worked to neutralize the spill, the rest of the facility was checked in case of any other hazards or pockets of gas from the spill. Hartman stated that the Hazmat Response Team arrived back at the station a little before 6 p.m.

“A lot of times with Hazardous Response, it takes a long time because we don’t want to rush it. We want to do it right so we don’t make the situation worse,” Hartman said.

Following the arrival of first responders, one employee was treated at the scene. Although they were not transported to the hospital following their treatment, the employee did seek medical treatment later that day of their own accord. No other employees or first responders were injured. Because of this, Hartman saw the incident as minor and his team’s response to it as a success.

Popp said that incidents such as these were fairly rare.

“In the four years that I’ve been here (at the Transfer Station), this is the first time something like this has happened," he said. "But I think it went pretty well. We have a written plan for emergency response, and that was followed perfectly.”

Following this incident, Popp recommended that residents take note of their household hazardous waste and dispose of them properly through the Transfer Station instead of through the regular trash. Hartman also recommended that residents be careful about what they throw away in order to avoid future accidental incidents and reactions such as this one.

“There are some things that you should throw away and some things that you shouldn’t just throw in the regular trash,” Hartman said.

To learn more about the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal program, go to the city of Muscatine website at https://www.muscatineiowa.gov/242/Household-Hazardous-Waste.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.