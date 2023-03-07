MUSCATINE – On Monday morning, the tipping floor of the Muscatine Transfer Station was reopened to the public after being resurfaced.

The tipping floor was first closed on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 1, after it was determined that the top surface of the tipping floor was in need of a high strength concrete resurfacing.

“We’d worn through the concrete enough to where we were starting to hit the rhubarb in the original floor, so (a resurfacing) was definitely overdue,” David Popp, Solid Waste Manager said.

Prior to this closing, the city developed a restoration plan and hired KE Flatwork, Inc. as the project’s contractor after the company made a bid for the project at $301,947.00.

After removing the top portion of the tipping floor, the team at KE Flatwork began pouring concrete on Friday, allowing for it to dry over the weekend. Once it was resurfaced an engineer was brought in to survey the surface and record what elevation it was at.

“The project went pretty much as expected and as budgeted,” Popp said.

Now that the floor is back in operation, Popp said that he and his team will be keeping an eye on it, likely taking another closer look at it in three to five years to see if any damage or wearing down received in that time warrants a smaller project.

Those who normally use the tipping floor should not expect any difference in operation, and will now not have to worry about any remaining hazards such as rhubarb sticking up. Additionally, Popp assured that there are no upcoming fixes or projects scheduled in the time being other than normal maintenance on the facility, which he expects will not be large or elaborate enough to impact use of the facility.