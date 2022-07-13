Muscatine Transfer Station to begin its free drop-off weeks starting July 18

MUSCATINE – The City of Muscatine will soon be holding its annual drop-off weeks, allowing residents an opportunity to get rid of their unwanted tires and electronics without having to pay the fee that is typically assigned to these items.

From July 18 – 23, the Muscatine Transfer Station, 1000 South Houser Street, will be accepting tires for its Free Tire Drop-Off Week. Then, from July 25 – 30, the Muscatine Transfer Station will be holding its Free Electronics Drop-Off Week.

Both of these weeks were approved by the Muscatine City Council on June 2. Although the dates may sometimes change, this event is something the Transfer Station does at least once a year. Although residents can usually take advantage of the city’s free curbside bulky waste collection program, tires and electronics are not included in the program. Instead, residents are required to pay a fee prior to the pick-up that varies depending on the item.

For those who wish to take advantage of these weeks and don’t want to pay any additional fees, they will need to keep the stipulations for these weeks in mind. During the tire drop-off week, only up to four tires will be accepted and they must be off the rim when dropped off. With electronics, only up to three electronic items per residence will be accepted.

Additionally, for both weeks, those dropping off items must show proof of Muscatine residency, such as a driver’s license, before their items can be accepted by the Transfer Station – which is open 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturdays.

Outside of these free drop-off weeks, information about bulky waste item fees and scheduling can be found on the City of Muscatine’s Website on the Curbside Bulky Waste Collection page. Residents only get two free bulky waste collections per year, after which they must pay for each bulky waste collection. For rates and fee information specifically, residents can visit https://www.muscatineiowa.gov/249/Rates.

Residents that wish to schedule a bulky waste curbside collection can do so by either calling 563-264-5865 or emailing bulkywaste@muscatineiowa.gov. For items that require residents pay a fee prior to being picked up - such as tires, electronics and appliances – payments can be made either at the Transfer Station, Muscatine’s Finance Department at City Hall, which is located at 215 Sycamore Street, or the Department of Public Works, 1459 Washington Street.