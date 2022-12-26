Muscatine umpires receive nomination for District Baseball Umpire of the Year

MUSCATINE – This week, it was announced that two Muscatine Community School District staff members have been nominated as District Baseball Umpire of the Year for the southeast district.

Mark Begey and Mark Beerends, who have both umpired locally for several years, will have the opportunity to attend the IHSBCA’s (Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association) annual banquet on Jan. 21, 2023. From there, the five winners from each district will be put into the running for State Umpire of the Year.

For Begey, who also works as an instructional coach for Muscatine Community School District, umpiring has been something that he has done throughout his life, even working at little league games in his hometown of Wapello while he was still in high school. Beerends, meanwhile, has been umpiring at high school games for 12 years now and has been umpiring college baseball games for nine years.

Begey said he felt his most notable quality has been his preparedness and his consistency as an umpire as well as his willingness to do what he needs to in order to improve. He also felt that he was a good communicator, which he considers to be key, believing that a good umpire was someone who was willing to listen to coaches, share information and even admit when they are wrong.

“I hadn't given much thought to the possibility of being nominated for such an award,” Begey said. “In reflecting on this nomination, it's certainly humbling to have your name put forward by coaches that you work with on the baseball diamond each spring and summer.”

Begey said umpiring is a chance to give back to the game that gave him so much as he was growing up playing while in elementary school and in college.

“It's also an opportunity to stay connected with communities, the schools, and the people throughout Iowa - especially eastern Iowa - for me,” he added. “The relationships that are built with players, coaches, activity directors and other administrators, and fellow umpires are something that I look forward to rekindling each spring and summer, and that I will always cherish.”

Beerends expressed feelings of gratitude for the nomination. “I have been nominated one time before in 2018, and this award is just the coaches showing their appreciation for the hard work that I put in on the baseball diamond,” he said.

As an educational strategist, Beerends sees umpiring is an extension of the classroom, allowing him to share knowledge both young and older players.

“Umpiring is also important because it builds a network between players and coaches that appreciate the effort I put forth every night on the diamond, and those players and coaches know that they are going to get my best effort,” he added. “I treat every game as if it were a small college baseball game.”

Regarding why he was nominated, Beerends felt like it was because his fellow coaches recognize how he was able to quickly diffuse hostile situations, even letting coaches vent about calls so long as they are still civil.

“The coaches and I can still maintain our professional relationship along with being role models for the young men that it's OK to disagree and there is a civil way to go about discussing that disagreement.”

Although they are technically competing against each other, Begey wanted to share his appreciation for Beerends as his partner in umpiring, as well as all other umpires that he’s worked with, especially those in the Quad Cities Officials' Association and the Iowa City Officials' Association.

“We have an absolutely amazing amount of umpiring talent in this area, and I'm only where I'm at because of the people who've helped me to grow,” Begey said.