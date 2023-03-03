MUSCATINE — The team at UnityPoint Health has decided to expand its series of community education programs focused on preventing dementia and promoting healthy lifestyle habits.

For its next installment, “How Restful Sleep Can Prevent Dementia and Improve Memory” on Thursday, March 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., it will be held at the Muscatine Community School District Administration Building.

“I don’t think we knew how to gauge the level of interest before we started,” Rachel Pohl, Executive Director of UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine said in regards to the location change.

“It was very clear early on with the first program and when we started receiving registrations for the second event that there was such a high level of interest in the community and that we would need to find a larger space to accommodate,” Pohl continued. “We’re just grateful to be able to reach that many individuals in the community.”

With this new location, both the team and Dr. Hamid Sagha, who will once again be presenting at the program, hope to fit in everyone who wants to attend the event in-person, as the space is able to fit double the number of people that were previously able to participate in the previous two programs. The new location also allows for improved accessibility.

In a public statement, Dr. Sagha explained the main subject of this particular installment. “Healthy brain function requires sleep. Quality sleep not only plays a role in mood and overall health, but is important for learning and concentration. To help prevent brain loss, it’s important to learn how to improve your sleep routine and understand what causes sleep issues.”

Pohl went on to say that, in terms of how quickly this monthly program grew in popularity, she felt that it was due to Dr. Sagha’s presentations being given in a clear way based on evidence, which in turn gives audience members a sense of security.

“I think the topic itself is always something people are trying to find reliable information on,” she said. “It can be easy sometimes to find information on a topic like Alzheimer’s or dementia, but it isn’t always easy to know whether you can trust that information or to know that you’re getting it from a trusted source. I also think this is a topic that is a very real portion of our lives, if not personally then maybe with individuals that we know or love or care for, so it certainly reaches a lot of individuals through impact as well.”

This event is free to attend, however residents are asked to RSVP prior to the event by ether calling 563-264-9482, emailing angelia.koppe@unitypoint.org, or registering online at https://bit.ly/3xFLSCp. Those who are unable to attend will still be able to watch this and previous installments in the series on the UnityPoint Health Youtube channel. For more information on upcoming programs, residents can visit the UnityPoint Health Facebook page.

“We’re just excited to still be a part of this (program) and have it be a valuable resource to the community, and we’re really grateful for the level of interest in attendance,” Pohl said.

10 potential early signs of dementia 10 potential early signs of dementia Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood and personality