Muscatine utility fee cut moves forward after public hearing

MUSCATINE — No comments were made Thursday evening during a public hearing regarding the lowering of a franchise fee the city collects and the Muscatine City Council moved on to approve the first reading of the ordinance that would drop the fee.

Two more readings are required for the ordinance amending the current 5% utility fee from Interstate Power and Light Company to 3% will be approved. If the council approves the other two readings, the ordinance will take effect on or near Feb. 1, 2022.

“This fee hits the hardest with potentially higher gas bills this year,” council member Kelcey Brackett said.

During the Dec. 2 meeting, the council asked staff to prepare an ordinance that would lower the amount collected for the franchise fee. During discussion, city administrator Carol Webb strongly recommended that the council not lower the rate by more than 2%. Although several council members had expressed interest in getting rid of the fee, the council reached a consensus to lower it 2%.

In 2020/21, the fee brought in $456,312 at the 5% rate. The money being collected was calculated at $93,062 per percentage.

With the cost of natural gas predicted to rise significantly during the coming winter, the council felt the fee should be cut.

